Boys basketball state tournament opens Tuesday. How to watch, follow
The tournament runs Tuesday through Saturday. Here are links to watch the games, for following on social media and to get other info to help you keep up with the games.
Tripling up on angles from the boys basketball state tournament
Boys-girls doubles abound, champs from big classes are back, new winners in 2A and 1A are guaranteed.
Park Center snags 4A's top seed for the boys basketball state tournament
Totino-Grace was No. 1 in Class 3A, Holy Family in Class 2A and Russell-Tyler-Ruthton in Class 1A.
For 12th season in a row, DeLaSalle makes state in boys basketball
The Islanders defeated St. Thomas Academy, completing a dominant run through the section.
Park Center dispatches Osseo, wins return trip to state in boys basketball
Park Center, the Class 4A defending champion, has won four section titles in five years.
Tenacious, focused: DeLaSalle's Whitlock is Metro Player of the Year
Nasir Whitlock put up big numbers on and off the court for DeLaSalle: 27.7 points per game, 52 in a single game and a 3.87 GPA. You can see him play in the state boys basketball tournament this week.
25 standouts: 2022-23 Star Tribune all-metro boys basketball teams
The players have a range of skills — scorers, rebounders, distributors. They range in size from 5-10 to 6-11 and school size from 2A to 4A.
High Schools
Roundup: Andover's boys basketball team qualifies for state with flourish
The Huskies scored 106 points in defeating Cambridge-Isanti in a Class 3A section final.
Gophers
Former Gophers standout rising quickly through coaching ranks
Basketball Across Minnesota: Damian Johnson has led a turnaround at Benilde-St. Margaret's after a successful stint at North St. Paul. One thing you should know: There's a sure way to get into this coach's doghouse.
