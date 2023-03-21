Park Center is in the Class 4A field and will try to defend the title in won in 2022.
Park Center is in the Class 4A field and will try to defend the title in won in 2022.

Boys basketball state tournament opens Tuesday. How to watch, follow

March 18
The tournament runs Tuesday through Saturday. Here are links to watch the games, for following on social media and to get other info to help you keep up with the games.
Top row, from left: Lakeville North boys player Jack Robison and girls player Haley Bryant. Bottom row, from left: Minnehaha Academy girls player Addi

Tripling up on angles from the boys basketball state tournament

March 20
Boys-girls doubles abound, champs from big classes are back, new winners in 2A and 1A are guaranteed.
Park Center’s JJ Ware found room against Osseo in the section final Friday, a victory that vaulted the Pirates into the state tournament as the No.

Park Center snags 4A's top seed for the boys basketball state tournament

March 18
Totino-Grace was No. 1 in Class 3A, Holy Family in Class 2A and Russell-Tyler-Ruthton in Class 1A.
DeLaSalle’s Nasir Whitlock drove the lane through St. Thomas Academy defender Michael Kirchner (3).

For 12th season in a row, DeLaSalle makes state in boys basketball

March 16
The Islanders defeated St. Thomas Academy, completing a dominant run through the section.
Park Center’s CJ O’Hara drove for a layup and two of his 22 points Friday against Osseo.

Park Center dispatches Osseo, wins return trip to state in boys basketball

March 17
Park Center, the Class 4A defending champion, has won four section titles in five years.
Nasir Whitlock of DeLaSalle takes a 27.7-point scoring average into the Class 3A state tournament.

Tenacious, focused: DeLaSalle's Whitlock is Metro Player of the Year

7:08am
Nasir Whitlock put up big numbers on and off the court for DeLaSalle: 27.7 points per game, 52 in a single game and a 3.87 GPA. You can see him play in the state boys basketball tournament this week.
The Star Tribune All-Metro boys basketball first team, from left: Hayden Tibbits of Wayzata, Boden Kapke of Holy Family, Nasir Whitlock of DeLaSalle,

25 standouts: 2022-23 Star Tribune all-metro boys basketball teams

6:40am
The players have a range of skills — scorers, rebounders, distributors. They range in size from 5-10 to 6-11 and school size from 2A to 4A.
High Schools
March 16
White Bear Lake’s players and fans celebrated after the team won a place in the state tournament for the first time since 2000.

Roundup: Andover's boys basketball team qualifies for state with flourish

The Huskies scored 106 points in defeating Cambridge-Isanti in a Class 3A section final.
Gophers
March 9
Damian Johnson has taken the success he had coaching at North St. Paul and added to it at Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

Former Gophers standout rising quickly through coaching ranks

Basketball Across Minnesota: Damian Johnson has led a turnaround at Benilde-St. Margaret's after a successful stint at North St. Paul. One thing you should know: There's a sure way to get into this coach's doghouse.