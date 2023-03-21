Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Wayzata needed little time to assert itself in Tuesday's Class 4A boys basketball state tournament quarterfinals against White Bear Lake.

The Trojans rolled to an 81-61 victory Tuesday at Target Center on the strength of a 16-0 first-half run.

"There were stretches where we were really on our game," Wayzata coach Bryan Schnettler said. "Our ball pressure was huge, and that allowed us to get it going."

Wayzata (25-4) is ranked third in the most recent Minnesota Basketball News poll and grabbed the No. 3 seed in the tournament.

The Trojans advance to play No. 2 Lakeville North at 8 p.m. Thursday at Target Center. The Panthers beat Wayzata 67-58 on Dec. 13.

Senior guard Hayden Tibbits led the Trojans with 17 points.

"They did a good job of playing at their speed," said Jack Janicki, who led the Bears (21-8) with 16 points.

White Bear Lake's first trip to the state tournament since 2000 will end in the consolation round.

"Every open look they had, they made it," Bears coach Greg Burke said.