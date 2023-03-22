Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Consecutive missed dunk attempts in the second half marked rare miscues around the rim Tuesday for Holy Family senior Boden Kapke.

"I was a little too ambitious; I was a little too far back," Kapke joked.

He could laugh after he and fellow 6-11 post Collin Mulholland dominated Class 2A quarterfinal opponent and boys basketball state tournament newcomer Eden Valley-Watkins. The big fellas left their fingerprints all over Eden Valley-Watkins' shots and the Fire's 80-52 victory at Target Center.

Kapke and Mulholland finished with a combined 51 points (26 by Kapke), 27 rebounds (16 by Kapke) and 15 blocks (13 by Mulholland).

"I usually don't think about our height until tonight, when their guys were saying, 'Wow, you guys are big,' " Mulholland said.

No. 1 seed Holy Family Catholic (28-2) advances to the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday at Target Center.

The duo's penchant for blocking or altering shots resulted in Eden Valley-Watkins (24-7) shooting just 29.7% from the floor.

"You see they are 6-11, but then you realize they are athletic, too," Eagles coach Jacob Anderson said. "We had to adjust because trying a shot fake and then going up still wasn't enough."