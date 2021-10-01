Once a prolific college passer, Tanner Morgan has been reduced to a hand-off specialist. The Bowling Green debacle last week was jarring.
1:17pm
Thomas Rush and Boye Mafe have combined for seven sacks in the past two games, though they were overshadowed last week by the team's struggles on offense.
22 minutes ago
Marcus Carr and Liam Robbins led the Gophers men's basketball team in several categories last season. But they transferred and new leaders must emerge.
12:40pm
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said everyone he talked to agreed that Boilermakers tight end Payne Durham should not have been penalized for pass interference.
1:30pm
The Boilermakers are 3-1 and will look to keep the Gophers reeling from last week's stunning loss to Bowling Green.
12:15pm
How will the Gophers come back from their unexpected 14-10 loss to Bowling Green despite being a 31-point favorite. We'll find out when the Big Ten season resumes.
11:31am
Aligbe, a 6-foot-6 senior, is the latest in the pipeline from the Minneapolis private school to Division I men's basketball.
The series was rescheduled for Jan. 14-15 at 3M Arena at Mariucci.
College Football Insider: Iowa and Wisconsin are heading toward an Oct. 30 showdown, but first come matchups with Maryland and Michigan, respectively.
The No. 7 Gophers take a six-match win streak into Friday at No. 5 Wisconsin, the two-time defending Big Ten champs
From the Twins' forgettable season to a touching gesture from the late Mick Tingelhoff and more items in between, our columnist empties his summer notebook as fall approaches.
Bob Motzko will receive the extension and a raise under terms of a new agreement that needs to be approved by the Board of Regents.
The Gophers, who open Friday against Ohio State, are trying to replace Olympic hopefuls Grace Zumwinkle and Abbey Murphy.
No. 3 Ohio State started one week earlier with a sweep of St. Thomas.
The Gusties are 3-0, while Bethel is ranked No. 16 in Division III.
The Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes can't afford to look ahead to their game Oct. 9 in Iowa City. And remember when the Gophers were ranked sixth?
Randy Johnson's Three and Out: One unbeaten team has a game coming up at Wisconsin.
The Tommies first road game in the Pioneer League is against the Toreros, who have been the best team in the conference for a decade. But this year, they're 0-4.
The university tweeted the suspect had been suspended from his team.
Developing receivers has been a specialty for the Gophers under coaches P.J. Fleck and Matt Simon. But this year's inexperienced group hasn't found a rhythm with QB Tanner Morgan.
The team's receivers ranked among the best in the Big Ten during Fleck and Simon's first four seasons.
The Boilermakers are off to a 3-1 start but have some major injury concerns entering Saturday's game in West Lafayette, Ind.
Lindsay Whalen's Gophers jersey was raised to the Williams Arena rafters after she led the team to the 2004 Final Four. No player has worn her number since, but now guard Gadiva Hubbard will get the opportunity.
First-year men's basketball coach and former Gopher Ben Johnson has 10 new players on the roster who have been becoming more like a family since joining the program.
Video appeared to show Jerry Kill knocked down by his own players.
The veteran Gophers quarterback struggled mightily in the loss to Bowling Green and Minnesota seems reluctant to throw the ball in general.
Football Across Minnesota: One of the best ever from Minnesota is done playing — for now. Off the field, he's busier than ever. Also, Perham High hits a spectacular 'Money' shot to beat a rival and a Rose Bowl promise 63 years and counting.