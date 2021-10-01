Flashback: The Gophers' win against Purdue last season included a controversial play Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said everyone he talked to agreed that Boilermakers tight end Payne Durham should not have been penalized for pass interference.

Minnehaha Academy star forward Prince Aligbe commits to Boston College Aligbe, a 6-foot-6 senior, is the latest in the pipeline from the Minneapolis private school to Division I men's basketball.

Colleges Hawkeyes, Badgers heading into big tests from Big Ten East College Football Insider: Iowa and Wisconsin are heading toward an Oct. 30 showdown, but first come matchups with Maryland and Michigan, respectively.

Sports Reusse: A smattering of late-summer thoughts for the start of October From the Twins' forgettable season to a touching gesture from the late Mick Tingelhoff and more items in between, our columnist empties his summer notebook as fall approaches.

Gophers Motzko agrees to three-year contract extension with U men's hockey Bob Motzko will receive the extension and a raise under terms of a new agreement that needs to be approved by the Board of Regents.

Gophers U women's hockey embraces fresh start after NCAA tourney miss The Gophers, who open Friday against Ohio State, are trying to replace Olympic hopefuls Grace Zumwinkle and Abbey Murphy.

Colleges Unbeaten Gustavus and Bethel meet in MIAC crossover game The Gusties are 3-0, while Bethel is ranked No. 16 in Division III.

Gophers Big Ten Power Rankings: Penn St., Iowa on top. How far did Gophers drop? The Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes can't afford to look ahead to their game Oct. 9 in Iowa City. And remember when the Gophers were ranked sixth?

Gophers Three intriguing unbeaten college football teams, including 4-0 Arkansas Randy Johnson's Three and Out: One unbeaten team has a game coming up at Wisconsin.

Colleges Preview: St. Thomas football visits struggling San Diego The Tommies first road game in the Pioneer League is against the Toreros, who have been the best team in the conference for a decade. But this year, they're 0-4.

Gophers Receivers struggle as Gophers seek replacements for Bateman, Johnson Developing receivers has been a specialty for the Gophers under coaches P.J. Fleck and Matt Simon. But this year's inexperienced group hasn't found a rhythm with QB Tanner Morgan.

Gophers Gophers top WR seasons under P.J. Fleck and Matt Simon The team's receivers ranked among the best in the Big Ten during Fleck and Simon's first four seasons.

Gophers Three things to know about Purdue, Gophers' next opponent The Boilermakers are off to a 3-1 start but have some major injury concerns entering Saturday's game in West Lafayette, Ind.

Gophers Senior Hubbard will wear Whalen's No. 13 for U women this season Lindsay Whalen's Gophers jersey was raised to the Williams Arena rafters after she led the team to the 2004 Final Four. No player has worn her number since, but now guard Gadiva Hubbard will get the opportunity.

Gophers Newcomers show U coach connectivity, chemistry in first practice First-year men's basketball coach and former Gopher Ben Johnson has 10 new players on the roster who have been becoming more like a family since joining the program.

Colleges Former Gophers coach Kill suffers concussion during postgame melee at TCU Video appeared to show Jerry Kill knocked down by his own players.

Randball Gophers quarterback dilemma: Tanner Morgan's worsening play The veteran Gophers quarterback struggled mightily in the loss to Bowling Green and Minnesota seems reluctant to throw the ball in general.