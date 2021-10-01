StarTribune
Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) ran off the field following the Gophers’ 14-10 loss to Bowling Green last Saturday.

Scoggins: Gophers' reluctance to embrace passing game this season remains baffling

Once a prolific college passer, Tanner Morgan has been reduced to a hand-off specialist. The Bowling Green debacle last week was jarring.

Gophers defense remains potent with Rush, Mafe delivering the heat

1:17pm
Gophers defensive lineman Thomas Rush sacked Bowling Green quarterback Matt McDonald (3) last week.
Thomas Rush and Boye Mafe have combined for seven sacks in the past two games, though they were overshadowed last week by the team's struggles on offense.
No go-to guy? Johnson expects U's stat leaders to be different every game

22 minutes ago
Gophers coach Ben Johnson explained a drill to guard Eylijah Stephens at the team’s first practice Tuesday afternoon.
Marcus Carr and Liam Robbins led the Gophers men's basketball team in several categories last season. But they transferred and new leaders must emerge.
Flashback: The Gophers' win against Purdue last season included a controversial play

12:40pm
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said everyone he talked to agreed that Boilermakers tight end Payne Durham should not have been penalized for pass interference.

Gophers at Purdue: Three story lines, two key matchups, one prediction

1:30pm
The Boilermakers are 3-1 and will look to keep the Gophers reeling from last week's stunning loss to Bowling Green.
11 a.m. Saturday: Gophers at Purdue: TV/radio, statistics, social media, news updates and more

12:15pm
How will the Gophers come back from their unexpected 14-10 loss to Bowling Green despite being a 31-point favorite. We'll find out when the Big Ten season resumes.
Minnehaha Academy star forward Prince Aligbe commits to Boston College

11:31am
Aligbe, a 6-foot-6 senior, is the latest in the pipeline from the Minneapolis private school to Division I men's basketball.
11:17am
The Gophers and goalie Jack LaFontaine will now open their season on Oct. 8 against Mercyhurst.

Gophers men's hockey opener postponed because of COVID issue at Alaska

The series was rescheduled for Jan. 14-15 at 3M Arena at Mariucci.
10:55am
Iowa hasn’t played at Maryland since 2014, when the Hawkeyes had running back Mark Weisman (45).

Hawkeyes, Badgers heading into big tests from Big Ten East

College Football Insider: Iowa and Wisconsin are heading toward an Oct. 30 showdown, but first come matchups with Maryland and Michigan, respectively.
updated 11 hours 55 mins. ago
Minnesota college sports goes well beyond the Gophers. Here's a guide to the conferences that include the state's Division II and Division III programs.
5:00am
The Gophers’ Stephanie Samedy hit the ball against the Badgers in 2019 at the Maturi Pavilion.

Gophers volleyball aims for first win vs. Wisconsin since its last Big Ten title in 2018

The No. 7 Gophers take a six-match win streak into Friday at No. 5 Wisconsin, the two-time defending Big Ten champs
September 30
Reusse: A smattering of late-summer thoughts for the start of October

From the Twins' forgettable season to a touching gesture from the late Mick Tingelhoff and more items in between, our columnist empties his summer notebook as fall approaches.
September 30
Gophers coach Bob Motzko

Motzko agrees to three-year contract extension with U men's hockey

Bob Motzko will receive the extension and a raise under terms of a new agreement that needs to be approved by the Board of Regents.
September 30
Fifth-year senior defenseman Olivia Knowles (24) and sixth-year goaltender Lauren Bench are back to help anchor the Gophers women’s hockey team defe

U women's hockey embraces fresh start after NCAA tourney miss

The Gophers, who open Friday against Ohio State, are trying to replace Olympic hopefuls Grace Zumwinkle and Abbey Murphy.
September 30
Coach Brad Frost and the Gophers women’s hockey team went 11-8-1 last season and missed the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2007.

Top-five matchup starts season for No. 4 Gophers women's hockey team

No. 3 Ohio State started one week earlier with a sweep of St. Thomas.
September 30
Bethel quarterback Jaran Roste

Unbeaten Gustavus and Bethel meet in MIAC crossover game

The Gusties are 3-0, while Bethel is ranked No. 16 in Division III.
September 30
Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald (3) ran for a touchdown against the Minnesota Gophers in the third quarter. The University of Minnesot

Big Ten Power Rankings: Penn St., Iowa on top. How far did Gophers drop?

The Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes can't afford to look ahead to their game Oct. 9 in Iowa City. And remember when the Gophers were ranked sixth?
September 30
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson

Three intriguing unbeaten college football teams, including 4-0 Arkansas

Randy Johnson's Three and Out: One unbeaten team has a game coming up at Wisconsin.
September 30
Hope Adebayo rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown last week in St. Thomas’ 36-0 win over Butler.

Preview: St. Thomas football visits struggling San Diego

The Tommies first road game in the Pioneer League is against the Toreros, who have been the best team in the conference for a decade. But this year, they're 0-4.
September 30

St. Cloud State wrestler arrested in alleged assault of student

The university tweeted the suspect had been suspended from his team.
September 30
Minnesota Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2), wide receiver Rashod Bateman (13) and wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) celebrated Bateman's third touc

Receivers struggle as Gophers seek replacements for Bateman, Johnson

Developing receivers has been a specialty for the Gophers under coaches P.J. Fleck and Matt Simon. But this year's inexperienced group hasn't found a rhythm with QB Tanner Morgan.
September 29
Former Gophers receivers Tyler Johnson (left) and Rashod Bateman (right)

Gophers top WR seasons under P.J. Fleck and Matt Simon

The team's receivers ranked among the best in the Big Ten during Fleck and Simon's first four seasons.
September 29
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm

Three things to know about Purdue, Gophers' next opponent

The Boilermakers are off to a 3-1 start but have some major injury concerns entering Saturday's game in West Lafayette, Ind.
September 29
Lindsay Whalen oversaw the first practice of the season for her Gophers women’s basketball team Tuesday.

Senior Hubbard will wear Whalen's No. 13 for U women this season

Lindsay Whalen's Gophers jersey was raised to the Williams Arena rafters after she led the team to the 2004 Final Four. No player has worn her number since, but now guard Gadiva Hubbard will get the opportunity.
September 28
First-year Gophers basketball coach Ben Johnson demonstrated what he’s looking for in a drill to his players at the team’s first practice Tuesday.

Newcomers show U coach connectivity, chemistry in first practice

First-year men's basketball coach and former Gopher Ben Johnson has 10 new players on the roster who have been becoming more like a family since joining the program.
September 28
TCU players and coaches did not appreciate it when SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice looked to plant a flag at midfield Saturday, soon resulting in a post

Former Gophers coach Kill suffers concussion during postgame melee at TCU

Video appeared to show Jerry Kill knocked down by his own players.
September 28
Minnesota Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) was tackled by a host of Bowling Green Falcons defenders during a rush in the second quarter.

Gophers quarterback dilemma: Tanner Morgan's worsening play

The veteran Gophers quarterback struggled mightily in the loss to Bowling Green and Minnesota seems reluctant to throw the ball in general.
September 28
Larry Fitzgerald gets on the golf course more now, as he did back in 2016 at Rush Creek Golf Club in Maple Grove.

On path to Hall of Fame, Larry Fitzgerald takes back his Sundays

Football Across Minnesota: One of the best ever from Minnesota is done playing — for now. Off the field, he's busier than ever. Also, Perham High hits a spectacular 'Money' shot to beat a rival and a Rose Bowl promise 63 years and counting.
