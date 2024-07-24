VERMILLION, S.D. — A former South Dakota football player and his family have given Coyotes Athletics the largest private donation in program history, athletic director Jon Schemmel announced Wednesday.

Scott Jones and his wife, Lisa, donated approximately $5 million, Schemmel told The Associated Press through a spokesman.

The football program is the primary beneficiary. The gift will endow the offensive coordinator position and increase the team's overall budget. The Coyotes enter 2024 off their best season in the Football Championship Subdivision, going 10-3 and reaching the quarterfinals of the playoffs.

Scott Jones played quarterback for the then-Division II Coyotes from 1983-87 and led the team to a 21-6 record as the starter his last two seasons. Jones was inducted into the USD Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005.

''Lisa, our four children, and I are so excited for this gift to USD and the Coyote football program! The enthusiasm and love we have for our Coyote brothers, sisters, staff, faculty, and leadership is beyond measure,'' Jones said. ''We look forward to continuing the commitment to excellence that the university and football program have ingrained in us.''

Portions of the donation will be directed to the next phase of DakotaDome renovations, general athletic scholarships and other support for the athletic department. The school is in its second decade competing in Division I.

Scott Jones graduated with a chemistry degree in 1988 and is president of Maguire Iron in Sioux Falls. His wife, Lisa, earned her degree in Arts & Sciences in 1995.

