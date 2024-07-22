A day after he contended to the end at the British Open, 2013 U.S. Open champion and Olympics gold medalist Justin Rose withdrew from the 3M Open in Blaine.

Rose tied Billy Horschel for second behind Claret Jug winner Xander Schauffele while South African Thirston Lawrence finished fourth. Both Horschel and Thirston remained in the 3M Open field as of late Monday afternoon. The tournament starts Thursday.

Rose committed three weeks ago to play at TPC Twin Cities, well before he, at age 43, came within two strokes of Schauffele's second major victory this season. Afterward, Rose called himself "gutted when I walked off the course and it hit me hard because I was so strong out there today. … How I played and the execution of my emotions today, my mindset, I left it all out there. I'm super proud how I competed."

Rose was replaced by PGA Tour player MJ Daffue.

Streb qualifies in five-man playoff

Two-time PGA Tour winner Robert Streb claimed the last of four Monday qualifying spots for the 3M Open by winning a five-man playoff at Victory Links.

Former SMU golfer and Dallas resident Jackson Markham shot a 7-under par 64 to lead the field. Anthony Maccaglia from Duluth, Ga., and Cooper Musselman from Louisville each shot a 65 to claim one of the four Monday qualifying spots.

Streb won the fourth and final one in the playoff. Edina's Jack Ebner was one of the five who made the the playoff. Former Gopher Angus Flanagan and summer 2023 Minnesota State Open and MGA State Amateur Caleb VanArragon were former 3M Open sponsor exemptions who didn't qualify on their own on Monday.

Olympians abound

Four players in the 3M Open field will play in the upcoming Paris Olympics: Former Gopher Erik van Rooyen, Kevin Yu from Chinese Tapei, Rafael Campos from Puerto Rico and Alejandro Tosti from Argentina.

Houston sophomore Santiago De La Fuente will make his pro debut this week on a sponsor exemption. He won the Latin America Amateur and earned exemptions into the Masters, U.S. Open and the British Open.



























