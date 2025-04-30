Yuen: Run for the beer, stay for the life changes

Not a runner, you say?
What if that 5K you think you can’t hack was followed by a pint of beer, an invitation to socialize and increased motivation to hop off the couch?
Since organizing their first beer-themed fun run in Minnesota 13 years ago, Morgan Jappe and Nate Herrington have heard countless stories from people who say their events have changed their lives. The Brewery Running Series, which features 5K and 10K runs that start and end at breweries, has expanded to 26 states and funneled more than a half a million dollars to community nonprofits.
Some of the joggers discovered love through the casual runs — at least five couples have gotten married. Others found lifelong friends. And people like Brennan Greene dropped 50 pounds after decades of having never worked out.
Greene remembers pushing himself to complete his first 5K in 2019. It was held at the brewery and supper club he owns, Birch’s on the Lake, in the western suburb of Long Lake.
“That run kicked my ass,” he thought. “I’m never doing that again.”
But the Brewery Running Series kept returning to his establishment, and run he did. Less than two years ago, Greene started to run three days a week and watched his body transform. He’s since whittled his mile pace to a mere seven minutes.
What he appreciates most about the brewery runs — organizers don’t call them races — is that they appeal to the average person. There’s no time clock or time chips. You’re more likely to see dogs, joggers, walkers and strollers than elite runners (though they often show up, too).