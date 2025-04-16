Yuen: Paige Bueckers the superstar teaches us how be an elite human

Plenty of youth sports parents would love for their kids to achieve athletic greatness. Chances are they won’t grow up to be elite players. But they can grow up to become elite human beings — who stay grounded, stand up for others and lift up everyone around them.
They can grow up to become a little more like Paige Bueckers.
This week my family and I watched the Minnesota native moments after she was announced as the WBNA’s No. 1 overall draft pick. We shushed our squirrely sons and leaned closer to the TV. “Listen to what she has to say!” my husband implored.
“I didn’t do it alone. It took a village,” Bueckers said, explaining how she overcame debilitating injuries to win a national title.
The former Hopkins High School sensation couldn’t help but choke up when she spoke of her University of Connecticut teammates. “They changed my life,” she said. “Those are my sisters.”
Bueckers is going to continue to make enormous contributions to this world, and I’m not even talking about her phenomenal basketball skills. She models a rare breed of leadership and devotion to community that can inspire us all to do better.
When her Muslim teammate and roommate Jana El Alfy fasted during Ramadan, which coincided with this year’s March Madness, Bueckers routinely got up before dawn to cook El Alfy breakfast. Why? Bueckers knew it’s easier to get through something tough when you have somebody by your side.
The point guard constantly gives credit to her family, teammates, coaches, trainers and God when she could just as easily absorb the individual accolades. She seems on cloud nine when a teammate outshines her in scoring. In fact, I’m sure she would not be happy that this whole column is about her.