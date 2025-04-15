Hopkins star Paige Bueckers is already a millionaire before suiting up in the WNBA

Minnesota’s own Paige Bueckers is joining the big leagues, but the big bucks won’t come from her employer.
A week after winning a national title with the University of Connecticut, the Dallas Wings selected Bueckers No. 1 overall in Monday’s WNBA draft.
The Hopkins High School grad will make about $79,000 in her rookie season, according to the league’s contract. But she’s already a millionaire.
Bueckers made $1.4 million in name, image, likeness (NIL) deals during her final college season, according to sports media site On3. That includes deals with Nike, Bose, Gatorade and others. She was the first NIL-era college athlete to design a shoe with Nike.
As a pro, the sponsorship money will likely keep flowing.
Caitlin Clark, last year’s No. 1 draft pick, inked a $28 million deal with Nike. Las Vegas Aces MVP A’Ja Wilson also has a rich signature shoe deal, the value of which has not been disclosed.
As of last year, Bueckers was the world’s 16th “most-marketable” sports star, according to Sports Pro.
Bueckers is also reportedly joining the 3-on-3 Unrivaled league on a three-year contract. This provides WNBA players a domestic option to play and earn money in the offseason rather than traveling to participate in more lucrative foreign leagues. Unrivaled players earn an average of $220,000 annually.