Lynx trade for guard Karlie Samuelson, add three draft picks to already-loaded roster

The Lynx traded their 2026 first-round pick for a veteran guard who can hit from long range; their top draft pick was Russian teenager Anastasiia Kosu.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 15, 2025 at 2:05AM
Karlie Samuelson will join a Lynx roster that already has its starting lineup back as well as three key reserves. (Lindsey Wasson/The Associated Press)

There weren’t a lot of surprises at the top of the WNBA draft. Locally there wasn’t a lot of drama.

To nobody’s surprise, Dallas used the top overall pick Monday night to draft former Hopkins star Paige Bueckers.

Drama? The Lynx essentially took care of that earlier in the day. On Sunday, they traded their top pick (11th overall) to Chicago for the Sky’s first-rounder in 2026. Then Monday, they traded their own 2026 pick to Washington for Karlie Samuelson.

The Lynx had to wait until the second round to get in on the draft action. With the 15th overall pick, they chose 6-1 forward Anastasiia Kosu, a 19-year-old who has played for UMMC Ekaterinburg of the Russian Women’s Basketball Premier League the past three seasons.

Kosu, who has been playing professionally for years, was EuroBasket.com’s player of the year for 2023-24.

In 2019, at age 14, she averaged 18 points and 15 rebounds for Russia in the FIBA U16 tournament, scoring 27 points with 14 rebounds to help her team win the gold medal game.

In 2021, she averaged 15.7 points and 12.8 rebounds at the FIBA U19 tournament.

 

With the 24th overall pick the Lynx took Dalayah Daniels, a 6-4 forward from Washington who averaged 12.8 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting nearly 58% this past season. At No. 37 the Lynx took UConn guard/forward Aubrey Griffin.

The lack of drama, at least for the Lynx, has to do with a lack of available roster spots. All five starters — Nahpeesa Collier, Kayla McBride, Courtney Williams, Alanna Smith and Bridget Carleton — are back, as are top reserves Natisha Hiedeman, Dorka Juház, Diamond Miller and Alissa Pili. The Lynx signed French center Marieme Badiane, who is expected to make the team.

The team has already claimed shooter Grace Berger off waivers, and then they added Samuelson. That’s already 12 names, and the Lynx might not even carry 12 players on their roster.

But that should make for some good competition come training camp.

Samuelson came to the WNBA in 2018 out of Stanford as an undrafted rookie. The 6-0 wing appeared in 63 games over five seasons for a number of teams. But she found her footing in Los Angeles in 2023, where she played in 34 games, starting 23.

Last season, she set a season high in scoring (8.4) while shooting 39.8% from three-point range and 92.3% from the free-throw line for the Mystics.

Samuelson would seem well-suited to fill the role held by sharp-shooting Cecilia Zandalasini, who was lost to Golden State in the expansion draft.

