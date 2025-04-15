Lynx trade for guard Karlie Samuelson, add three draft picks to already-loaded roster

There weren’t a lot of surprises at the top of the WNBA draft. Locally there wasn’t a lot of drama.
To nobody’s surprise, Dallas used the top overall pick Monday night to draft former Hopkins star Paige Bueckers.
Drama? The Lynx essentially took care of that earlier in the day. On Sunday, they traded their top pick (11th overall) to Chicago for the Sky’s first-rounder in 2026. Then Monday, they traded their own 2026 pick to Washington for Karlie Samuelson.
The Lynx had to wait until the second round to get in on the draft action. With the 15th overall pick, they chose 6-1 forward Anastasiia Kosu, a 19-year-old who has played for UMMC Ekaterinburg of the Russian Women’s Basketball Premier League the past three seasons.
Kosu, who has been playing professionally for years, was EuroBasket.com’s player of the year for 2023-24.
In 2019, at age 14, she averaged 18 points and 15 rebounds for Russia in the FIBA U16 tournament, scoring 27 points with 14 rebounds to help her team win the gold medal game.
In 2021, she averaged 15.7 points and 12.8 rebounds at the FIBA U19 tournament.