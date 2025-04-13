Lynx

Lynx have 11th pick in WNBA draft Monday, with few needs

All the starters return for a team that lost in the decisive fifth game of the WNBA Finals.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 13, 2025 at 9:28PM
With all five starters returning, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve's team has few needs going into the WNBA draft. "For those of us picking late, what you're trying to do is find a player who can be with you through the rookie contract," Reeve said. "A role player that sticks on your team."

When it comes to the Lynx roster, many of the questions already have answers, which affects the team’s approach to Monday’s WNBA draft.

Question: Who will start for the team during the upcoming season? Answer: All five starters are back from the team that went 30-10 last season, earned the No. 2 overall seed in the WNBA playoffs and reached Game 5 of the league championship series. Those starters are Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, Courtney Williams, Alanna Smith and Bridget Carleton.

Question: How does the depth look? Answer: The team re-signed top backup guard Natisha Hiedeman and has center Dorka Juhász back. Of the eight players who played the most minutes per game last year, seven return.

Question: Who will fill the shoes of Cecilia Zandalasini, who was taken by Golden State in the expansion draft? Answer: Coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve expects a big bounce from both Diamond Miller and Alissa Pili. After spending the offseason following her rookie campaign rehabbing after surgery, then suffering an injury early last season, Miller has had an entire offseason to work on her game, rather than just getting healthy. Her strong season playing in Europe has Reeve figuring out ways to fit her into the rotation. Also, the signing of French center Marième Badiane is likely to take a roster spot.

So do the math. Top five, top reserves.

What does that mean for the draft?

The Lynx have the No. 11 pick in the first round, two second-round picks (No. 15 and 24) and one in the third (37).

“For those of us picking late, what you’re trying to do is find a player who can be with you through the rookie contract,” Reeve said. “A role player that sticks on your team. They may not have a big role. But someone who is going to stick through the life of their rookie contract is the goal.”

Huge competition will exist for roster spots. The WNBA limit is 12 players, but many teams go with 11. The Lynx, mindful of the salary cap, have not yet decided.

They have other factors to consider. The Lynx claimed guard Grace Berger off waivers. Post player Jessica Shepard, who sat out last season, is looking to return after a stellar season overseas. Maïa Hirsch, the French center the Lynx took in the first round in 2023, is a year away from entering the WNBA.

Ideally, Reeve would like to find a perimeter piece in the draft. The Lynx have Williams and Hiedeman at the point but could be looking for another distributor.

“Third ballhandlers are valuable,” Reeve said. “If you’re only going to start [the season] with 11, a multi-positional player, a combo guard, a good shooter, that would be valuable to the roster.”

The Lynx could try to find that. But, having been in this position many times — especially during the four-title era — Reeve and her staff could look to the future with a European player, much like they did last year.

Or, given the team’s position, how close the Lynx came to winning a fifth title last fall, the team could trade a pick for a veteran.

“Exactly right,” Reeve said. “You’d like to have assets for the future, for sure. You can use that pick to bolster a championship-level roster. Both of those things are on our minds, for sure.”

Guards who might be available at No. 11 include Texas Christian’s Hailey Van Lith, Alabama’s Sarah Ashlee Barker (who had a 45-point game in a loss to Maryland in the NCAA tournament’s second round) or Kentucky’s Georgia Amoore.

WNBA draft

6:30 p.m. Monday • New York

TV: ESPN, which will also air a predraft show starting at 6 p.m.

Kent Youngblood

Reporter

Kent Youngblood has covered sports for the Minnesota Star Tribune for more than 20 years.

