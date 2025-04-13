Lynx have 11th pick in WNBA draft Monday, with few needs

Question: Who will fill the shoes of Cecilia Zandalasini, who was taken by Golden State in the expansion draft? Answer: Coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve expects a big bounce from both Diamond Miller and Alissa Pili. After spending the offseason following her rookie campaign rehabbing after surgery, then suffering an injury early last season, Miller has had an entire offseason to work on her game, rather than just getting healthy. Her strong season playing in Europe has Reeve figuring out ways to fit her into the rotation. Also, the signing of French center Marième Badiane is likely to take a roster spot.