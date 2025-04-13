Lynx have 11th pick in WNBA draft Monday, with few needs

When it comes to the Lynx roster, many of the questions already have answers, which affects the team’s approach to Monday’s WNBA draft.
Question: Who will start for the team during the upcoming season? Answer: All five starters are back from the team that went 30-10 last season, earned the No. 2 overall seed in the WNBA playoffs and reached Game 5 of the league championship series. Those starters are Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, Courtney Williams, Alanna Smith and Bridget Carleton.
Question: How does the depth look? Answer: The team re-signed top backup guard Natisha Hiedeman and has center Dorka Juhász back. Of the eight players who played the most minutes per game last year, seven return.
Question: Who will fill the shoes of Cecilia Zandalasini, who was taken by Golden State in the expansion draft? Answer: Coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve expects a big bounce from both Diamond Miller and Alissa Pili. After spending the offseason following her rookie campaign rehabbing after surgery, then suffering an injury early last season, Miller has had an entire offseason to work on her game, rather than just getting healthy. Her strong season playing in Europe has Reeve figuring out ways to fit her into the rotation. Also, the signing of French center Marième Badiane is likely to take a roster spot.
So do the math. Top five, top reserves.
What does that mean for the draft?
The Lynx have the No. 11 pick in the first round, two second-round picks (No. 15 and 24) and one in the third (37).
“For those of us picking late, what you’re trying to do is find a player who can be with you through the rookie contract,” Reeve said. “A role player that sticks on your team. They may not have a big role. But someone who is going to stick through the life of their rookie contract is the goal.”