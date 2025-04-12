In a humorous repeat of a year ago, Cheryl Reeve was expecting this.
“I was waiting for the question,” said Reeve, head coach and president of basketball operations for the Lynx. “It’s obligatory, I’m sure.”
The WNBA draft is Monday night in New York, the big stage on which former Hopkins and UConn star guard Paige Bueckers will be announced as the top overall pick, by the Dallas Wings. A year ago the draft began with game-changing Iowa guard Caitlin Clark going first, to Indianapolis.
And so the obligatory question: What would it take for the Lynx, slated for the 11th pick, to move up and get the local hero?
“Same answer I had for Caitlin,” Reeve said.
In other words: Not possible.
“We do our due diligence and we have reached out to Dallas, and Dallas has indicated they are not moving No. 1,” Reeve said. “But I understand the question. I had to explain it to my son, too.”
The two guards are similar in the sense that both were the leaders of very good teams, both come from the Midwest. Experts believe Bueckers’ transition to the pro game will be as successful as Clark’s was last season. Both are riding — and pushing — the rising tide of interest in women’s basketball.