Three things to know about the Lynx’s No. 2 pick in the 2026 WNBA draft

Having the second choice is ideal for Cheryl Reeve and the Lynx, but they must first fill out a roster that’s in flux with many of their players free agents.

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 25, 2025 at 12:00AM
Following a trade with the Chicago Sky two years ago, the Lynx will have the No. 2 selection in the 2026 WNBA draft in April. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/The Associated Press)

Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman spent a busy weekend in California, first appearing as their popular StudBudz duo act at the National Women’s Soccer League championship in San Jose before making their way south for important Minnesota Lynx business.

The pair of guards left Los Angeles’ ESPN studios with what, almost two years removed from Minnesota’s trade with the Chicago Sky, feels somewhat like a steal.

The Lynx have the No. 2 pick in April’s WNBA draft after finishing last season with the league’s best record.

In line with the draft lottery’s most likely odds, the Dallas Wings will pick first for the second year in a row. Dallas took former Hopkins standout Paige Bueckers No. 1 overall last season.

“Now we know we’re number two, and we only have one team above us that we have to worry about,” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said Monday, sharing her thoughts on the draft pick with media members. “There’s not a whole lot of guessing, and we’ll home in on the players that we’ve identified.”

Here are three things to know about Minnesota’s No. 2 pick:

How the Lynx got the pick

The Lynx had picked up the right to swap 2026 first-round picks with the Sky as part of a package deal that sent Minnesota’s No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft to Chicago in exchange for the Sky’s No. 8 selection. Chicago ended up taking Angel Reese, and Minnesota drafted Alissa Pili.

The draft lottery is weighted by teams’ two-year cumulative records. Because Chicago struggled with a combined 23-61 record over the past two seasons, the Lynx had the second-best odds for this year’s No. 1 pick.

“[The trade] was a big step,” Reeve said. “As you remember in 2024, the transaction we made has always largely been about this pick, and so taking that next step and knowing where we’re picking, we can really get to work on who we’ll select to be a part of the team in April.”

A later trade with Chicago for the Lynx’s 2025 No. 11 pick would have negated the pick swap and allowed Minnesota to keep its original 2026 first-round pick as well, but that pick was eventually shipped off in a trade that brought Karlie Samuelson to the Lynx.

The No. 2 pick will be the Lynx’s highest since they used 2023’s second overall pick to draft Diamond Miller, who was traded to Dallas this past season.

No consensus No. 1

The past three WNBA drafts left little mystery as to who would go No. 1 overall.

In 2023, the Indiana Fever knew South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston was a special post talent. The next year, the Fever used their second consecutive No. 1 pick to take Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, no surprise to anyone who watched her rewrite NCAA record books. And last season, Dallas taking Bueckers first out of Connecticut was as expected.

The mock draft projections for 2026 have been fluid depending on the league expert and media outlet.

The draft will include interior size in centers Lauren Betts of UCLA and Awa Fam from Spain. Sharpshooter Azzi Fudd (Connecticut), true point guard Olivia Miles (TCU) and versatile scorer Flau’jae Johnson (LSU) round out the five most cited top prospects.

“The diversity of talent in this draft, in the first half of the first round, I think that’s palpable, and that’s something that’s really interesting for us,” Reeve said.

“It reminds me a little bit of 2019,” she added, noting the year the Lynx took Napheesa Collier at No. 6. “Not so much the whole depth of a draft, but certainly the nature of very talented players but maybe not a consensus number one pick.”

Notably, Jackie Young went No. 1 to the Las Vegas Aces that year, and Arike Ogunbowale was picked No. 5 by Dallas. Phoenix drafted Alanna Smith eighth.

“That leads to a certain level of subjectivity,” Reeve said. “It leads to maybe focus more on position, that sort of thing.”

Reeve wouldn’t go as far as to name specific players the Lynx were scouting but did note “it’s not really that hard ... if you’re tuning into college basketball. I’d like to stay away from naming names at this point, but it’s pretty common knowledge.”

How the roster rounds out

What the Lynx decide to do with their No. 2 pick might depend on how a malleable roster shakes out this offseason.

Most WNBA veterans signed contracts to coincide with this year’s expiration of the players association’s collective bargaining agreement with the league, making the vast majority of the league — and the Lynx — free agents.

For Minnesota, only Anastasiia Kosu and Dorka Juhasz remain on rookie contracts, while the Lynx have exclusive rights to negotiate new contracts with reserves Masha Kliundikova, Jaylyn Sherrod and Camryn Taylor.

New teams in Portland and Toronto will also get to pick players in an expansion draft, with the details still to be announced.

“It’s helpful ... the [to-be-drafted] player will be under team control,” Reeve said of the uncertain offseason. “But I also think, you know, free agents externally looking at the Lynx, we’re well positioned for success immediately, and that’s what players want. And so I do think that’s a big deal.”

Typically, WNBA free agency heats up in the new year, with teams able to make qualifying offers in mid-January and players able to sign contracts beginning Feb. 1.

This year, that timeline is not yet finalized because of ongoing collective bargaining agreements between the players association and the league, with the latest CBA extension running through the end of November.

Minnesota should have more clarity on its roster’s positional needs by the draft’s scheduled date: Monday, April 13.

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

