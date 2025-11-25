Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman spent a busy weekend in California, first appearing as their popular StudBudz duo act at the National Women’s Soccer League championship in San Jose before making their way south for important Minnesota Lynx business.
The pair of guards left Los Angeles’ ESPN studios with what, almost two years removed from Minnesota’s trade with the Chicago Sky, feels somewhat like a steal.
The Lynx have the No. 2 pick in April’s WNBA draft after finishing last season with the league’s best record.
In line with the draft lottery’s most likely odds, the Dallas Wings will pick first for the second year in a row. Dallas took former Hopkins standout Paige Bueckers No. 1 overall last season.
“Now we know we’re number two, and we only have one team above us that we have to worry about,” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said Monday, sharing her thoughts on the draft pick with media members. “There’s not a whole lot of guessing, and we’ll home in on the players that we’ve identified.”
Here are three things to know about Minnesota’s No. 2 pick:
How the Lynx got the pick
The Lynx had picked up the right to swap 2026 first-round picks with the Sky as part of a package deal that sent Minnesota’s No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft to Chicago in exchange for the Sky’s No. 8 selection. Chicago ended up taking Angel Reese, and Minnesota drafted Alissa Pili.
The draft lottery is weighted by teams’ two-year cumulative records. Because Chicago struggled with a combined 23-61 record over the past two seasons, the Lynx had the second-best odds for this year’s No. 1 pick.