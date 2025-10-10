Lynx forward Napheesa Collier is unanimous choice for All-WNBA team

Napheesa Collier, runner-up for the league’s MVP award, was named to the All-WNBA first team on Friday. It’s the third consecutive first team selection for the Lynx forward; only Maya Moore, who was on five first teams consecutively, has more in franchise history.
League MVP A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Collier were unanimous choices for the team.
Collier missed seven games because of injury as the Lynx finished with the best regular-season record in the WNBA. She averaged a career-high 22.9 points and was the first player in league history to average more than 50% shooting from the floor, 40% on threes and 90% on free throws.
The 29-year-old forward was the All-Star Game MVP as well.
Also on the All-WNBA first team were Phoenix forward Alyssa Thomas, Atlanta guard Allisha Gray and Indiana guard Kelsey Mitchell.
The All-WNBA second team is Seattle forward Nneka Ogwumike, Vegas guard Jackie Young, Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, Indiana center Aliyah Boston and Dallas guard Paige Bueckers, a former Hopkins standout who was the WNBA Rookie of the Year.
Earlier in the week, Collier and Lynx center Alanna Smith were chosen for the league’s all-defensive team.