One architect’s vision for a transformative new NBA arena in downtown Minneapolis

When architect and designer Bill Baxley heard the new owners of the Timberwolves and Lynx wanted a new arena, he and his colleagues started discussing location.
One Styrofoam model later, they had an idea: Build the arena kitty-corner from the teams’ current home, Target Center, on a block and a half of land near the Warehouse District/Hennepin Avenue light-rail stop.
Their conversations went beyond the where. The arena could be embedded deeper into the ground to integrate the concession level with surrounding streets. An extended roof would cover those, creating a public market of sorts. Incorporating that transit station and adding a rooftop park would make the project more than just a sports venue, and building high-rise developments next door could help monetize it all.
Right now, it’s all just a vision that’s years and millions of dollars away from becoming reality. But the prospect of a new professional basketball facility in the Twin Cities has developers and fans alike excited.
Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez became majority owners of the NBA/WNBA franchises in June, doubling down on their long-stated desires for an arena anchoring an entertainment district that could funnel revenue back into the teams. As public- and private-sector leaders in Minneapolis look to reimagine downtown to meet the post-pandemic era, a new arena could present one of the most seismic opportunities to transform the urban core.
Baxley knows this well as a design principal in the Minneapolis office of Gensler, a global architecture firm that’s designed and renovated professional sports facilities across the country.
The goal of the modeling exercise, he said, was to spark conversations and encourage visionary thinking around the future of the facility. The idea is purely conceptual, and neither the teams nor developers commissioned it.
“I think everybody’s realizing we don’t want to waste a good opportunity to think really big about what we should do,” Baxley said. “This is a big deal for our city. Let’s have those bigger conversations about what we want.”