St. Paul nonprofit buys third former Madison Equities property in downtown

A St. Paul nonprofit focused on downtown development acquired a third vacant building in a struggling section of the urban core, another property that was once a holding of troubled Madison Equities.
Earlier this month, the St. Paul Downtown Development Corporation (SPDDC) paid $745,000 in cash for the historic Empire Building, a seven-story office building at 360 N. Robert St., and the Endicott Arcade, an adjacent one-story retail property. Both buildings have been empty and boarded up for several years.
The nonprofit launched less than a year ago as a subsidiary of the St. Paul Downtown Alliance with intent to redevelop key sites in hopes of boosting vibrancy and investments in the area. It now controls a trio of buildings that formerly belonged to Madison Equities, an embattled family business that was downtown St. Paul’s largest real estate owner before its COVID-induced collapse.
The organization plans to decide what to do with its properties — which include the Alliance Bank Center and the Capital City Parking Ramp — in the next year, SPDDC president Dave Higgins said.
That could mean converting the 55,000-square-foot Empire Building into housing or some other use. Or it could mean tearing down a structure to make way for new development.
While the SPDDC doesn’t have plans to purchase more real estate, Downtown Alliance president Joe Spencer said another acquisition “is not out of the question” if a distressed property in the central business district fails to capture market interest.
“Right now, downtown — particularly the core — is suffering from a lack of progress," Higgins said. “So first and foremost, we’re trying to be a force of momentum in the right direction.”
Urgent action
Spencer didn’t expect the SPDDC to grow its holdings so quickly. But when Madison Equities and its lenders effectively abandoned some of its most troubled buildings last year, the work became urgent, he said.