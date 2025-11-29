Is Trump’s 50-year mortgage the answer to U.S. housing affordability?

Proponents of a 50-year mortgage say the longer maturity could ease the sticker shock of modern housing. Critics (including me) worry half-century mortgages could leave more families financially vulnerable. For one thing, the monthly savings aren’t impressive, while interest costs could end up being twice as high. For another, equity accumulation with the 50-year mortgage will be painfully slow, bad news for homeowners looking to build an equity cushion for their elder years.