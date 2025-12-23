Don’t call it a spa: 100-person sauna Bathhouse coming to Minneapolis’ North Loop

A huge bathhouse — not totally unlike the kind Roman emperors waded in many centuries ago — is arriving to Minneapolis’ North Loop neighborhood in 2027.
Aptly named Bathhouse, this facility will take up what’s currently a parking lot at the corner of N. 3rd Street and N. 8th Avenue. A roughly 100-foot-long pool will sit on its roof, and the facility will include three indoor pools, a steam room and multiple saunas, including one that can hold 100 people.
Don’t get it wrong, though, co-founder Travis Talmadge insists this is not a spa.
“It’s social. It’s fun,” Talmadge said. “It’s not about this kind of performative relaxation — or kind of cucumber-eyes thing — that is [associated] with spa culture."
Bathhouse will have a massage program, but Talmadge said it’s less like a “fancy back rub” and more based on sports physical therapy practices.
The bathhouse is a part of a wave of wellness facilities sweeping into the Twin Cities, where saunas have long been popular thanks to the area’s Nordic roots. Another communal bath facility called Watershed Spa is already in operation in northeast Minneapolis, just a few minutes’ drive away from Bathhouse’s address. There’s also Relaxing Healthy Center in Bloomington, an Asian-inspired, 24-hour spa, sauna, restaurant and massage parlor.
There are several other spalike businesses in or near the North Loop, from facial bar Face Foundrié to the spa at the Four Seasons Hotel. But Bathhouse could pull further investment into the downtown neighborhood, which has evolved from mostly parking lots and vacant warehouses to become a lively district packed with some of the region’s most expensive housing. Many bars and restaurants, a climbing gym, luxury minigolf and more make it a trendy entertainment destination.
Bathhouse picked North Loop because the neighborhood has become “really cool,” Talmadge said.