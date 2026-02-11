New Trump administration rule will bar green-card holders from applying for SBA loans

A new Trump administration rule limits Small Business Administration loans to U.S. citizens, barring green card holders from applying.
The new rule, which goes into effect March 1, surprised many lenders because it reversed decades of government lending policies that sought to broaden its small business reach as a way to stoke job creation.
Bankers estimate that two-thirds of new jobs each year are created by small companies, and the immigrant community often has the highest rates of entrepreneurship among any group in the nation.
“The Trump SBA is committed to driving economic growth and job creation for American citizens – which is why, effective March 1, the agency will no longer guarantee loans for small businesses owned by foreign nationals,“ the agency said in a statement. ”Across every program, the SBA is ensuring that every taxpayer dollar entrusted to this agency goes to support U.S. job creators and innovators.”
It is not yet known exactly how the rule change could affect future immigrant small businesses in Minnesota. The SBA does not release figures based on grantees’ citizenship.
But lenders estimate that nationally 5% to 15% of their SBA loan portfolios involve green card holders, who are designated as legal permanent residents.
Sunrise Bank in St. Paul, for example, only has a handful of new customers each year who are green-card holders.
“Will it have an impact? Yes. This takes away an option of small business financing,” said Bee Moua, Sunrise’s SBA lending director.