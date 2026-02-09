Twin Cities immigration crackdown delays home construction, slows real estate market

Twin Cities home builders are falling behind schedule as the federal immigration crackdown in Minnesota has fueled a shortage of roofing, drywall and other construction workers, according to developers and real estate agents.
People are not listing their existing homes as planned because their new-build homes are not ready, said Redfin real estate agent Emily Olson.
While it’s too soon to calculate the full economic impact, the shortage is further clogging the residential real estate industry, which was already facing a sales slowdown amid economic uncertainty.
Meanwhile, developers say they are losing out on rental income because they can’t get contractors to finish rehab or maintenance work on units.
President Donald Trump’s administration has ramped up immigration enforcement since the start of his second term a year ago.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers began showing up at construction sites last spring and summer, but this winter’s Operation Metro Surge has intensified enforcement, and fear, at several workplaces around the Twin Cities. During the January peak, at least 3,000 agents were in Minnesota at one time.
The activity has severely decreased revenue for immigrant-owned businesses and those that serve mainly people of color in the Twin Cities and affected hotels, restaurants, and other businesses that rely on immigrant labor — including construction.
Home builders sent letters to customers in January asking for their patience, citing the crackdown as a cause for delays.