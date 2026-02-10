University of Minnesota med school changes class after accusations of UnitedHealth ‘propaganda’

The University of Minnesota is revising a Medical School class financially supported by UnitedHealth Group after critics argued that the for-profit insurer shouldn’t have a role in educating future doctors.
The course covers a topic called “value-based care,” an umbrella term used by the federal government and health insurers to describe programs and contracts that promote improved health care quality at a lower cost.
In November, University of Minnesota Medical School leaders touted the class as an innovative partnership in which the university and the prominent Eden Prairie-based health care company jointly developed and delivered a four-week elective course on an important trend that they said could substantially improve health care.
But Dr. Allison Leopold, a recent U med school graduate, argued in a December opinion article that the course was a platform for UnitedHealth executives to present “corporate propaganda” without a means for “counterpointing or fact-checking the company’s claims.”
In December, a petition started circulating that’s drawn more than 400 signatures from students, faculty, staff and alumni at the U who say they’re “deeply alarmed by the growing entanglement between our institution and UnitedHealth Group.”
In a statement this week, the U said it will continue to consider input from UnitedHealth Group as it makes changes to the class, which the Medical School says is part of how it teaches students on the operational, administrative and financial aspects of health care.
“Based on student feedback, instructors are refining the content to focus more broadly on health system science, including value-based care,” the U said in a statement to the Minnesota Star Tribune.
Dr. Margaret-Mary Wilson, the chief medical officer and executive vice president at UnitedHealth Group, said the company valued its partnership with the university to support medical students learning about real-world applications of value-based care.