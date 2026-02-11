Troubled patient assaults Burnsville hospital workers, dies in jail

A 38-year-old patient in a mental health crisis broke off a metal rod from his emergency room bed and assaulted four workers at Ridges Hospital in Burnsville last week before dying in police custody.
The patient, who had been under observation in the hospital for suicide risk, died a few hours after the assault in the Dakota County jail, according to a police report.
The attack is the fourth against hospital workers to draw public attention since last fall, and has similarities to an incident on Christmas Day when a patient with mental health concerns escaped and fatally assaulted a security guard outside Lakes Medical Center in Wyoming, Minn.
Both hospitals are part of M Health Fairview, but the health system isn’t the only one confronting violence in its hallways. Caregivers were assaulted in October by patients under confinement who were trying to escape Essentia Health hospitals in Duluth and Brainerd. Public data shows Minnesota hospitals have seen rising rates of violence over the past decade.
“This is a tragic outcome,” Fairview said in a written statement about the Feb. 4 incident at Ridges. “Violence against health care workers is unacceptable and remains a growing concern across the country. Our care teams show up every day to serve patients and communities with compassion, and they must feel safe while doing so. We remain steadfast in our commitment to strengthening prevention and intervention efforts.”
The Ridges ER in Burnsville has seen a sharp increase in patients, serving as the closest hospital for a growing metro region south of the Minnesota River. That includes patients in immediate mental health crises who are transported by ambulances or squad cars.
Fairview responded last fall by creating a locked, eight-bed unit with its own treatment team in the Ridges ER for these crisis patients. The Feb. 4 attack by patient Aaron Roeller started in that unit after he talked tearfully by phone with his mother, according to a police report. A hospital worker tried to remove the phone from his room as a standard safety precaution.
Roeller tore a metal rod from his bed rail and swung it down on top of the worker’s head, the police report said. He then attacked a second worker, a medic, before collapsing to the ground when a security guard used a Taser to subdue him. Roeller tackled a third worker as he collapsed and then bit a fourth worker, a nurse, in a melee on the floor.