When UCare shuts down, there might be $84M left

A new state estimate suggests health insurer UCare should have enough money to cover its roughly $900 million in debt to hospitals, and might have a little left over once accounts are settled at the failed health insurer.
The final tally won’t be known until 2028, when the insurer expects to receive its final payments from the federal government.
The prospect of having as much as $84 million in leftover money at UCare speaks to the huge dollars the nonprofit controlled when it was providing coverage to more than half a million Minnesotans.
And the chance of a small surplus adds another wrinkle to UCare’s unlikely shutdown story, which already was surprising given the company’s large size after decades of success in the markets for providing government-funded Medicare Advantage and Medicaid coverage — a business that generated record profits for UCare as recently as 2022.
The new financial projections, filed this month in Ramsey County District Court, follow motions by some of Minnesota’s largest health systems to intervene in the court-ordered rehabilitation and make sure they get paid for care provided to UCare members.
The Minnesota Department of Health took over UCare’s operations in December after the health insurer lost more than $500 million in 2024 and amassed further losses last year that created a financial hazard.
Health systems including Allina, Hennepin Healthcare and Mayo Clinic have argued they need a more prominent role in the Health Department’s rehabilitation process for UCare, since they are owed large sums where full payment from UCare will be significantly delayed. Before the state’s latest filing, Minneapolis-based Fairview had argued UCare might never be able to catch up on its obligations.
The rehabilitation plan proposed this month, however, estimates UCare had $1.165 billion in assets and $1.081 billion in liabilities, leaving a positive balance of about $84 million as of the end of December.