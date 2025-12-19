Fairview says it’s owed $100M by UCare as court orders consumer protections for patients

Fairview Health Services has $100 million at stake in the state’s eventual liquidation of UCare, the Minneapolis-based health system asserted in court filings this week.
The legal papers and a judge’s order offer more details into how far UCare has fallen in just a few short years, from a health plan with record annual profits of more than $300 million in 2022 to a company where the court is now barring officers and directors from running the business.
For nearly 20 years, Fairview hospitals and clinics have provided services to thousands of UCare-insured patients. In April, the health insurer began reopening and denying claims that had already been paid to the health system, according to a Dec. 18 filing in Ramsey County District Court.
UCare did so without requesting medical records to inform those decisions, Fairview said, in what was “an apparent cost-saving measure”. The insurer also withheld payments for medical and pharmacy services, according to the filing, often with no identified basis for the decision or option for appeal.
“These claims practices — which violated Fairview’s written agreement with UCare — threaten a significant revenue impact on Fairview,“ the filing states. “UCare’s unstable financial condition and impending liquidation make it likely that UCare will never be able to catch up on these obligations.”
State officials, while not commenting on pending litigation, said creditor claims will be addressed according to a process outlined in state law.
“The state is evaluating UCare’s existing claims obligations and other debts,” the Minnesota Department of Health said in a statement.
Fairview is asking to intervene in a Ramsey County District Court proceeding where a judge this week found sufficient grounds for the state to “rehabilitate” UCare. That means the Health Department, which regulates HMOs like UCare, will take possession of the insurance company’s assets and administer them going forward.