State seeks takeover at UCare after ‘hazardous’ financial conditions at health insurer

Insurance regulators are petitioning a Ramsey County judge to let the state take control of operations at UCare, a move designed to protect consumers and stabilize operations as part of an orderly wind-down at the Minneapolis-based health insurer.
The petition asking the court to put UCare in a status known as “rehabilitation” follows a previously undisclosed September finding that UCare should submit to administrative supervision and take immediate steps to “remedy its hazardous financial condition by seeking an acquisition or merger partner.”
UCare first announced in September it would stop offering Medicare Advantage plans next year due to its large financial losses. Then last month, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported, Minnetonka-based Medica said it would acquire UCare’s remaining Medicaid and MNsure business in a deal meant to minimize disruption for patients while setting the stage for UCare’s shutdown next year.
For seniors, the moves mean fewer Medicare options, while other people will remain in UCare-branded health plans run by Medica.
The new court filing doesn’t alter the Medica transaction, nor does it provide any information about the fate of more than 1,000 workers still employed by UCare.
Instead, it memorializes that UCare is entering its final chapter after 40 years as a major provider of health insurance to Minnesotans who qualify for government-sponsored benefits. The HMO in recent years experienced what some market watchers described as “catastrophic growth,” where UCare kept adding membership even as it lost more money with each new subscriber.
“UCare is in such condition that further transaction of business would be hazardous, financially or otherwise, to its policyholders, its creditors and the public,” according to findings outlined in the petition filed Dec. 1. “UCare is unable or is expected to be unable to meet its debts as they come due.”
In a separate court filing this month, UCare’s board of directors said it consented to the state’s petition. The board’s written action, dated Nov. 30, said “the remaining assets and obligations of UCare MN will be wound down” through the state process.