UCare health insurer to shut down next year as financial losses mount

About 300,000 enrollees will transition to Medica, setting the stage for closure at 40-year-old nonprofit UCare.

By Christopher Snowbeck

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 17, 2025 at 7:19PM
The exterior of the UCare headquarters building photographed in Minneapolis on Monday. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

UCare, a nonprofit that’s been one of the largest providers of health care coverage for seniors, low-income Minnesotans and those who buy their own insurance, will shut down next year following strategic errors and a series of financial losses.

The exact timeline is unclear, but the Minneapolis-based insurer is announcing Monday about 300,000 people currently receiving Medicaid and Affordable Care Act benefits through UCare will transition to Medica, a nonprofit health insurer based in Minnetonka. UCare already announced ending its Medicare Advantage plans next year.

Sources tell the Minnesota Star Tribune the transaction will set the stage for winding down UCare in 2026. It’s too early to say how UCare’s closure will impact plan pricing in the wider market for government-funded insurance plans, which has been its primary business.

UCare’s downfall illustrates how financial fortunes can quickly turn for a relatively small health insurer that’s not diversified beyond government programs, where payment rates in recent years have gotten much tighter.

It’s also a cautionary tale in strategic failure. UCare suffered big losses in Medicaid while trying to expand its Medicare Advantage business, where losses deepened from ill-timed growth just as costs rose significantly.

It’s unclear what will happen to the roughly 1,450 people who work at UCare, although Medica said it will need more employees to handle the enrollment influx.

“Now we have the opportunity to build upon both Medica’s strengths and UCare’s legacy,” Lisa Erickson, the chief executive officer at Medica, said in a statement.

UCare has been in operation for more than 40 years, posting peak profits and record enrollment just a few years ago. Such a dramatic reversal raises questions about the HMO’s leadership and recent decisions to try growing the business amid industry turmoil.

Medica is a nonprofit group that’s already larger than UCare, with about about 1.4 million members. It’s also more diversified, with Medica running health plans for employers.

Medica is expected to acquire some contracts and assets from UCare in a deal anticipated to close during the first quarter of 2026.

People currently enrolled in UCare health plans will continue to receive coverage without interruption, the insurers say. Medica did not immediately provide details, but Medicaid insurers in Minnesota tend to have similar physician and hospital networks.

Hilary Marden-Resnik, the UCare chief executive since March 2022, will not join Medica.

“This is a significant agreement that will enable us to preserve access to coverage for Minnesota’s most vulnerable members,” Marden-Resnik said in a statement.

UCare CEO Hilary Marden-Resnik touted growth plans before the health insurer suffered huge losses in the Medicare Advantage and Medicaid markets. (UCare/UCare)

For more than a decade, UCare has been one of Minnesota’s largest providers of Medicare Advantage coverage, where seniors opt to receive their government-backed benefits through private health insurers.

Advantage plans have been a profitable market for health insurers for decades, but the government has tightened funding in recent years, tripping up even the largest insurers, including Eden Prairie-based UnitedHealthcare, the for-profit health insurer. Over the past five years, UnitedHealthcare significantly grew its Medicare Advantage business in Minnesota to rival UCare’s status as the state’s second-largest seller of the plans.

Signs of financial strain emerged earlier this year. In September, UCare announced it was dropping Medicare Advantage health plans next year, forcing about 158,000 Medicare Advantage (MA) members to find new coverage next year.

Between January and June, premiums paid by the government and enrollees for Medicare Advantage coverage at UCare weren’t even covering the cost of medical claims, let alone the insurer’s administrative overhead, financial records show.

UCare posted a loss of $115 million during the first half of 2025.

UCare’s troubles with the Medicare Advantage business were compounded by losses from state contracts for managing care for lower-income people with Medicaid benefits. In July, UCare announced it would stop providing Medicaid coverage in Ramsey and 10 other counties across Minnesota, forcing about 88,000 people to switch health plans.

The Medicaid losses mirror a national problem for insurers as healthy enrollees left coverage once states resumed eligibility checks. Insurers say this created a mismatch where government payments don’t fully reflect the medical needs of the pool of remaining enrollees.

Minnesota health insurers say the problem has been particularly bad here, with some suggesting an overcorrection by the government after insurers reported huge Medicaid profits in 2022 when patients during COVID did not use as much health care.

There have been a series of job cuts this year at UCare. It all dates back to the first public shock wave in April, when UCare reported 2024 financial results that were by far its worst ever, including a loss on operations of $504 million.

Total financial reserves fell from nearly $1.1 billion at the end of 2023 to about $595 million last year.

The exterior of the UCare headquarters building photographed in Minneapolis on Monday. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Family medicine doctors at the University of Minnesota launched UCare in 1984 to see if an HMO could effectively and efficiently manage care for low-income patients covered by the state’s Medicaid program.

Over the years, UCare started also selling Medicare Advantage plans, a visible business where the company marketed to seniors during open enrollment each fall.

UCare also developed health plans to sell to individuals and families buying through MNsure, the state’s health insurance exchange. UCare is the largest seller of these Obamacare health plans, which are subsidized under the federal Affordable Care Act.

At the end of last year, about 587,000 people had coverage from UCare.

It’s a health insurer that, for many years, enjoyed a strong reputation with hospitals and clinics for paying claims on a timely basis, and without the administrative hurdles that increasingly are cited in contract fights between insurers and care providers.

Yet as UCare started to experience financial problems in late 2024, the insurer briefly fought with HealthPartners over whether some of the Bloomington-based nonprofit group’s hospitals and clinics would go out-of-network with UCare.

In September 2023, UCare agreed to pay $100 million to settle a lawsuit from the University of Minnesota that accused the insurer of diminishing its influence by increasing the number of seats on the HMO’s board of directors.

Last year, UCare lost its bid to expand into the Medicaid market in Kansas. The insurer suffered a similar fate in August 2022, when the Medicaid program in Iowa rejected UCare’s bid and opted to hire two for-profit health insurance companies.

Christopher Snowbeck

Reporter

Christopher Snowbeck covers health insurers, including Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group, and the business of running hospitals and clinics.

