Big medical expenses drove $176 million operating loss last year at Medica

Minnetonka-based health insurer Medica posted a $176 million operating loss last year due to rising medical costs and lagging reimbursements from governments that sponsor health plans.
The financial results, which the company released Friday, fit with a pattern of tougher financials in 2024 for the state’s nonprofit insurers, as well as results prompting a huge stock sell-off this week at Eden Prairie-based UnitedHealth Group, parent company of health insurance giant UnitedHealthcare.
Medica still has large financial reserves and remains poised for certain strategic growth initiatives, Chief Financial Officer Krista Dusil said.
But the company stopped selling coverage as of Jan. 1 in Arizona, Illinois and Kansas — three states where Medica’s combined enrollment was less than 4,000 people. The exits leave the insurer operating in Minnesota and eight other states.
“It was a tough year,” Dusil said. “There is still expansion happening where it makes sense with that strategic focus.”
Medica employs about 2,500 people and is the fifth-largest nonprofit group in Minnesota by revenue.
The $176 million operating loss last year, which came on a base of about $6.3 billion in revenue, was a reversal from the insurer’s $51 million operating profit in 2023. Performance both years was better after accounting for returns on the company’s sizeable investment portfolio.
In 2024, patients with Medica insurance used medical care services at a significantly higher rate than expected, as payments from the Medicare and Medicaid programs fell short of the expense trend, according to Medica.