Minnesota Blue Cross parent company’s operating profit fell 73% last year

The parent company of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota posted a smaller operating profit once again last year, showing more evidence that above-average COVID-era earnings are over for health insurers.
For 2024, Aware Integrated, the parent company of Eagan-based Blue Cross, saw operating income of $27.6 million, down about 73% from the previous year due to what the company called historically high levels of health care utilization in 2024.
In regulatory filings this month, Blue Cross of Minnesota said operating profit increased from commercial/employer group coverage, but the gain was more than offset by losses in health plans for people with privatized Medicare and Medicaid.
The Medicare Advantage business was hit with higher claims costs, the company said, while its Medicaid HMO saw lower membership and greater service use among those enrollees who remained.
“The use of health care services last year was at historically high levels,” Dana Erickson, the CEO of Blue Cross of Minnesota, said in a statement. “The impact of those costs was offset by multiple years of administrative and operational expense savings and an increase in overall membership.”
With about 3,000 employees, Aware Integrated consists primarily of the Blue Cross health insurance business, although the parent company also has some smaller holdings, including a life insurance subsidiary and an online mental health program.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, which includes an HMO called Blue Plus, is the state’s largest nonprofit health insurer.
The Minnesota Star Tribune uses the term “profit” to describe earnings at the state’s largest nonprofit groups to reflect the significant capacity of these large organizations to make money even as these funds are reinvested in nonprofit operations.