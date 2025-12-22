Ramstad: Picking up what’s left of UCare is the biggest gamble Medica has ever taken

I thought the steep devaluation of UnitedHealth Group last spring and summer would wind up as the most shocking development in Minnesota’s business scene this year.
Then last month came the collapse of UCare.
We’re seeing the greatest turmoil in the health insurance industry in a generation, particularly in the public space. Government reimbursements for Medicare and new regulations for Medicaid are challenging both insurers and consumers.
Amid all this, it’s easy to overlook the gamble Medica is making. The company will take on UCare’s 300,000 Medicaid and Affordable Care Act, or ACA, customers, the biggest portion of UCare’s business.
It’s the biggest acquisition in Medica’s 50-year history, boosting its customer base of 1.4 million by about 20%. But until a few weeks ago, it wasn’t on the radar for the Minnetonka-based company. which is in the midst of its own multi-year strategic reshaping.
“We had some initial conversations earlier last summer and then kind of paused for a while, and then this fall, that really ramped back up again,” said Lisa Erickson, Medica’s chief executive, in an interview last week.
“We worked with UCare and the state to identify whether this was something that Medica could take on, how we would ensure UCare members got a seamless experience and ensure that we felt we had an approach that would be sustainable for Medica,” she added. “I certainly am thoughtful about the challenges that we’ve had, the financial strain that the industry is under and my obligation to make sure that Medica continues for another 50 years.”
She said Medica was “uniquely positioned” among Minnesota’s insurers to step in and is “the best possible solution” for UCare’s clients. About 650 UCare employees will join Medica as a result of the deal.