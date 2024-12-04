Brian Thompson, the chief executive of Minnetonka-based UnitedHealthcare, has been shot and killed in Manhattan, Bloomberg News and New York City media reported.
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson is shot and killed in New York City
Bloomberg reported that Thompson, 50, was fatally shot outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown; other news outlets reported that police believe it was a targeted attack. Records indicate he lived in Maple Grove.
Company leaders were gathered in New York for the annual conference for investors in parent company UnitedHealth Group, where CEO Andrew Witty abruptly halted the meeting just after 8 a.m. central time.
“We’re dealing with a very serious medical situation with one of our team members,” Witty said. “As a result, I’m afraid, we’re going to have to bring to a close the event.”
UnitedHealthcare is the company’s insurance division and is the nation’s largest health insurer. Thompson was named CEO of the division in April 2021. For several years prior, he ran the Medicare business within UnitedHealthcare.
An executive at the company for two decades, Thompson graduated in 1997 from the University of Iowa, according to his LinkedIn page, where he studied business administration and accounting.
