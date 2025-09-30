Ramstad: It’s becoming clearer UnitedHealth Group isn’t just going through a rough patch

UnitedHealth Group’s incredible fall this year looks less and less like a temporary problem.
In the nearly six months since the stock of the Eden Prairie-based health care company crashed, it has become clearer to big investors that a fundamental change happened to it.
With the third quarter ending Tuesday, we’ll soon see new results from UnitedHealth. Yet, for as big a company as UnitedHealth is, it reveals very little about its performance.
That’s part of why investors were so surprised in April when the company announced problems. It also means investors may not be as sure when the company starts to recover.
In the past they let UnitedHealth’s relative lack of transparency slide because it consistently produced double-digit percentage gains in annual earnings per share. Now, there are voices criticizing it.
“They have a great track record, but there’s a lot of open-ended questions that none of us can figure out,” Michael Ha, analyst for the managed care industry at investment bank Baird & Co., told me last week.
“The story [of the company] doesn’t make sense in a lot of ways, and the ability to track improvement is very difficult given the lack of disclosure,” Ha said.
A new chief financial officer started at the company this month. It’s not known whether he will expand the amount of financial information UnitedHealth reveals.