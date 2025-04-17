Health Care

Ramstad: Gut-punched in Eden Prairie, UnitedHealth’s stock drop is greater than the value of any Minnesota company but itself

Losing more than $100 billion in one trading day is extremely rare.

Columnist Icon

By Evan Ramstad

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 17, 2025 at 6:25PM
UnitedHealth, based in Minnetonka, is rearing to sell policies to Minnesotans, but legislators warn the dangers of a for-profit insurance market.
UnitedHealth Group, based in Eden Prairie, is so big that any change to its fundamentals overwhelms normal comparisons. (Hannah Jones — Bruce Bisping, Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

UnitedHealth Group on Thursday joined the new club of very large American companies experiencing very large single-day stock losses, with a 23% drop wiping out more than $100 billion of shareholders’ value by midday.

The plunge marked investors’ reaction to a substantially lower projection from UnitedHealth executives for the full-year performance of Minnesota’s largest company.

It’s a huge blow to the retirement and investment savings for the 19,000 employees at the company’s Eden Prairie headquarters and offices around Minnesota.

The broader state economy will feel an impact from the gut punch UnitedHealth workers have taken, as they turn less optimistic about their own finances at a time when recession expectations are already growing. Until this morning, the company was one of the few in Minnesota that seemed to be weathering the tariff-related storm.

Politicians often try to draw a distinction between Wall Street and Main Street, but there is none, as periods of major upheaval in investment markets like we are now experiencing show.

Stock values hit all-time highs just two months ago, but confidence was shaky and investors this year have repeatedly punished companies because of surprise events.

For instance, in late January, shares in AI chipmaker Nvidia fell 17% in one day, a loss of $579 billion in market value, when a Chinese company revealed a lower-cost way to deliver AI information.

More recently, President Donald Trump’s on-again-off-again tariff policies soured investors on nearly all companies involved in international trade and pushed the broader stock market into bear territory.

Over the last decade, UnitedHealth’s revenue grew into the hundreds of billions of dollars. It joined the ranks of the nation’s largest companies and today stands at No. 4, trailing only Walmart, Amazon and Apple.

Its share value followed suit. UnitedHealth a decade ago passed 3M Co., which throughout the 20th century was Minnesota’s most valuable company in market capitalization, computed by multiplying the share price times the total number of shares.

UnitedHealth is now so large that any change to its fundamental economics overwhelms normal comparisons. Before Thursday’s plunge, it was valued at $535 billion, putting it among the nation’s top 20 most valuable companies.

As of midday, it had lost more than $119 billion in value.

That $119 billion is more than any other publicly traded company based in Minnesota is worth. Medtronic, the second-most valuable company in Minnesota after UnitedHealth, has a market capitalization of $106 billion.

That $119 billion is nearly the amount that will be spent by the State of Minnesota’s general fund budget, now the subject of intense debate in the Legislature, over the next four years combined.

It’s 400 times the spending cap of the Minnesota Vikings, and about what it would cost to build 110 stadiums for the team.

UnitedHealth’s downbeat outlook ricocheted through the insurance sector, which investors had seen as insulated from Trump’s cost-raising trade policy and the resulting market tumult.

Before Thursday’s announcement by UnitedHealth, analysts said the only thing that could hurt the company’s momentum would be a shift in the mix of medical insurance usage.

That’s precisely what UnitedHealth executives described in their announcement Thursday morning. They said they were seeing higher-than-expected usage in physician and outpatient services for Medicare Advantage patients, a lower-margin business than the coverage it provides through employer groups.

Thursday was not the worst day ever for UnitedHealth’s stock. The company, which formed in 1974 and became a public company in 1984, experienced volatility when it was much smaller.

The most recent worst one-day loss for UnitedHealth happened on Aug. 6, 1998, when shares fell 28%. Its annual revenue then was around $17 billion — about 4% of what it is now.

about the writer

about the writer

Evan Ramstad

Columnist

Evan Ramstad is a Star Tribune business columnist.

See Moreicon

More from Health Care

See More

Health Care

Ramstad: Gut-punched in Eden Prairie, UnitedHealth’s stock drop is greater than the value of any Minnesota company but itself

Staff headshot
Evan Ramstad
UnitedHealth, based in Minnetonka, is rearing to sell policies to Minnesotans, but legislators warn the dangers of a for-profit insurance market.

Losing more than $100 billion in one trading day is extremely rare.

Health Care

UnitedHealth Group stock drops 23%, erasing nearly $120B in market value

card image

Rochester

Mayo Clinic renaming its DEI office to the ‘Office of Belonging’

card image