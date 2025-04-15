Ramstad: UnitedHealth seen as ‘tariff safe haven’ by investors

No two market downturns are the same — as is evident in the surprising recent upward movement of UnitedHealth Group’s stock.
Five years ago, as the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the U.S., shares in Eden Prairie-based UnitedHealth Group plummeted 36% from February to April 2020, then quickly recovered as portions of the economy reopened and hospitals managed the initial wave of victims.
Yet in the two weeks since President Donald Trump laid out his confused, misguided tariff policy that tanked investment markets, UnitedHealth shares are up 12%.
Investors see the company — the nation’s fourth-largest in overall revenue and Minnesota’s largest by far — and the overall health care sector as insulated from the global trade war.
Michael Ha, an analyst at investment bank Baird, on Tuesday dubbed UnitedHealth and one other health insurer as a “tariff safe haven.”
On Thursday, UnitedHealth becomes the first of the nation’s big insurers to report first-quarter results.
“We think investors have warmed to [managed care organizations],” analysts Lisa McGill and John Stansel of J.P. Morgan wrote last week. “With that said, we think MCOs need to report a clean quarter to validate investor confidence.”
UnitedHealth is much more than a provider of managed care. It owns the nation’s largest insurer in UnitedHealthcare. And it has seen faster growth in its Optum businesses, including a pharmacy benefit manager called Optum Rx and a nation-spanning chain of doctor’s offices and surgery centers that it owns or manages.