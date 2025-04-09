Fewer fliers in main cabin dips Delta profits amid wider consumer anxiety

Budget-conscious travelers are booking fewer flights on Delta Air Lines, the No. 1 carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, offering a fresh glimpse of consumer anxiety around travel and the U.S. economy.
Delta decided to get rid of its full-year financial picture for 2025 on Wednesday morning as the company cited flatter sales than anticipated in the first few months of the year. Officials pointed to a moment of wider uncertainty as domestic travel demands weaken in the main cabin.
CEO Ed Bastian said during a call with analysts Wednesday the company’s growth had “largely stalled” because of “broad economic uncertainty around global trade.”
The Atlanta-based airline reported $240 million in income on $14 billion in revenue, beating Wall Street estimates. Adjusted earnings per share arrived at 46 cents, above consensus projections of 39 cents per share.
In the next quarter, the beginning of peak travel season, Delta is forecasting growth of $1.5 billion to $2 billion in revenue, on pace with last year.
Delta officials started the year with high hopes of profits growing as much as 9% in the first quarter, which traditionally marks the slow season for airlines. But last month, as consumer confidence dropped, industry leaders for both larger and smaller carriers began to scale back those expectations.
In March, Delta halved its earnings outlook for the first quarter of the year, citing lower-than-expected traffic that cropped up in late February. Other challenges facing the industry were bad weather conditions and safety concerns following the fatal American Airlines crash in January over Washington, D.C., and Delta’s own nonfatal crash landing in Toronto in February.
Effects of the escalating U.S. trade war are believed to be taking a toll on ticket purchases as consumers think about where to cut discretionary spending. Delta officials also reported some choppiness in the business travel sector as the threat of reduced profits creeps across other industries.