Preliminary report finds right landing gear fractured in Toronto Delta crash

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada released preliminary findings Thursday in the Delta Air Lines flight that left Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and crashed while landing in Toronto last month.
Authorities are still working to determine the exact sequence of events, according to the report. The cause of the crash is undetermined.
The report says that after the CRJ-900 touched down on Feb. 17, a part connected to the right landing gear fractured and folded into a retracted position. The right wing fractured at the fuselage and landing gear as the wing detached and released a cloud of jet fuel.
Piloted by the first officer, the airplane overturned while sliding down the snowy runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport, according to the report.
All 80 passengers and crew survived. Two of the 21 aboard suffered a serious injury, according to the TSB. All patients were released from the hospital within days of the crash.
Investigators reached the preliminary findings by conducting simulated landings in a CRJ-900 and examining the wreckage of the plane, which was removed from the runway and kept in a hangar bay in Toronto.
A summary from the TSB released in a video on Thursday morning said further analysis would be done as authorities examine the certification of wing structure, hard landings and pilot training.
The investigation will take time as “many questions remain unanswered,” authorities said in the statement. “The findings for this investigation will be found in the final report and will be crucial in preventing similar accidents from happening in the future.”