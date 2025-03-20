Business

Preliminary report finds right landing gear fractured in Toronto Delta crash

The cause of the crash remains under investigation as Canadian authorities work to determine the exact sequence of events.

By Bill Lukitsch

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 20, 2025 at 3:02PM
A Delta Air Lines plane lies upside down after a crash upon landing at Toronto Pearson Airport on Feb. 17. (Chris Young/The Associated Press)

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada released preliminary findings Thursday in the Delta Air Lines flight that left Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and crashed while landing in Toronto last month.

Authorities are still working to determine the exact sequence of events, according to the report. The cause of the crash is undetermined.

The report says that after the CRJ-900 touched down on Feb. 17, a part connected to the right landing gear fractured and folded into a retracted position. The right wing fractured at the fuselage and landing gear as the wing detached and released a cloud of jet fuel.

Piloted by the first officer, the airplane overturned while sliding down the snowy runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport, according to the report.

All 80 passengers and crew survived. Two of the 21 aboard suffered a serious injury, according to the TSB. All patients were released from the hospital within days of the crash.

Investigators reached the preliminary findings by conducting simulated landings in a CRJ-900 and examining the wreckage of the plane, which was removed from the runway and kept in a hangar bay in Toronto.

A summary from the TSB released in a video on Thursday morning said further analysis would be done as authorities examine the certification of wing structure, hard landings and pilot training.

The investigation will take time as “many questions remain unanswered,” authorities said in the statement. “The findings for this investigation will be found in the final report and will be crucial in preventing similar accidents from happening in the future.”

TSB Chair Yoan Marier called Thursday’s report a progress update that outlines what facts have been gathered so far. He said accidents “rarely stem from a single cause” and instead are often “the result of multiple complex, interconnected factors.”

“This is a complex investigation, with many areas still requiring a deeper dive before drawing a conclusion,” Marier said in a recorded statement. “Should any significant safety deficiencies be identified during the investigation, rest assured that it will be communicated with Delta.”

In a statement Thursday morning, Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant said the airline and its subsidiary Endeavor Air, which operated the flight, would refrain from comment on the report as the TSB continues its investigation.

Related Coverage

Business

Two on Flight 4819, including Twin Cities woman, sue Delta over crash landing in Toronto

Business

Delta releases some pilot information in Flight 4819 amid ‘false and misleading assertions’

Business

Marshall man recounts harrowing tale of surviving Delta Flight 4819

Business

Delta Air Lines offers $30K to each passenger on crash-landed Toronto flight

News & Politics

Worried about an upcoming flight? Aviation expert stresses flying is still ‘very safe’

News & Politics

Twin Cities man spots himself in video helping others off Delta plane that crashed in Toronto

Business

Delta Flight 4819 hit the ground ‘hard,’ which could cause parts of landing gear to shear off

News & Politics

Delta plane from Minneapolis crash-lands and ends up upside down at Toronto airport

“For everyone at Endeavor Air and Delta, nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and our people,” Durrant said.

Authorities have not released the identities of the plane’s cockpit crew. Delta has said the captain was hired in October 2007, and that he has worked as duty captain and in roles on pilot training and flight safety.

The first officer completed her flight training in April after being hired in January 2024, and has flown for Endeavor since then, exceeding the mandatory minimum standards set by the federal government.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian has defended the company’s pilots, saying there is “one level of safety at Delta” among its mainline and regional pilots.

“All these pilots train for these conditions,” Bastian has said. “They fly under all kinds of conditions at all of the airports in which we operate. So, no, there’s nothing specific with respect to experience that I’d look to.”

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

about the writer

about the writer

Bill Lukitsch

Reporter

Bill Lukitsch is a business reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Business

See More

Business

Preliminary report finds right landing gear fractured in Toronto Delta crash

card image

The cause of the crash remains under investigation as Canadian authorities work to determine the exact sequence of events.

Retail

Minnesota online retailer acquires majority stake in Zulily, expanding national reach

card image

Minneapolis

Renovated Minneapolis American Indian Center turns to tradition to build a sober community

card image