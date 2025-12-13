A holiday reflection on 2025, with finance in mind

Sung to “The Twelve Days of Christmas”: The 12 months of ‘25, the economy sent to me, a whole bunch of volatility.
OK, so maybe it’s not the 12 days of Christmas, but let’s look back and see how much has shifted in a year.
January had raging Southern California wildfires. Anyone who owns property anywhere saw their premiums skyrocket this year. Hail damage might mean a new roof, but you should shop all your insurance and increase your deductibles for potential cost savings.
February ended the Minnesota Democratic legislative boycott, which served as a precursor for seemingly intractable party divisions. But overreacting with big investment decisions to political actions that don’t match your viewpoint, regardless of party, tends to be costly.
Gold hit $3,000 an ounce in March as the dollar started to fall precipitously against the euro. This dollar weakness helped international stock investments because part of their return was due to their currency strength. There are a lot of questions around how to think about gold. Gold is often used as a hedge against inflation or market uncertainty. While its 10-year return looks good, it all occurred in the last five years. For example, from 1992 until 2005, gold prices barely budged.
April marked President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day,” and skittish U.S. markets sold off sharply on the announcement of much higher across-the-board tariffs than anticipated. Aristotle said, “Patience is bitter, but its fruit is sweet.” This market drop turned out to be a buying opportunity; patience yielded fruit!
May was the best month for the S&P 500 since 1990, causing significant neck injuries from the Liberation Day whiplash. All in or all out by timing the market? Nah.
The tragic assassination of state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband in June led to Minnesota Republican calls for unity and an end to partisanship, at least temporarily advancing the concept of people above politics. Unfortunately, we witnessed more tragedies later in the year. Minnesota politics certainly affect our finances because of a relatively high state income tax, increasing property taxes and an estate tax exemption far lower than the federal exemption. But we have also typically had higher incomes, strong education and good health care. Pocketbooks matter, but so do many other variables.