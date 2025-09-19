Minneapolis Fed’s Neel Kashkari proposes two more rate cuts this year

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari supported the Fed’s quarter-point cut to its key interest rate Wednesday and posited two more could be in store.
In a Friday essay, Kashkari wrote that while he previously advocated for two cuts in 2025, he’s now “nudged that up to three” if current market conditions persist.
“I do not believe we should be on a preset course for a series of rate cuts,” he wrote. “... We should be prepared to pause and hold our policy rate. I even remain open to raising the policy rate further if economic conditions warrant it.”
The Fed’s rate is now at about 4.1%.
Kashkari, who will be a member of the Fed’s rate-setting committee next year, also commented on the possibility of losing control of long-term inflation. He posited several explanations for how to reconcile conflicting economic signals: a weakening labor market against a thriving stock market.
Inflation in August sat at 2.9%, with the Fed’s long-term goal being 2%.
The Fed’s “dual mandate” is to keep inflation and unemployment in check. The central bank has only one lever to pull to accomplish those goals: interest rates.
“For me, the more likely risk is a rapid further weakening of the labor market. We know from past economic cycles that when labor markets weaken, they can weaken quickly and non-linearly,” Kashkari wrote.