How will future Minnesotans view our current efforts to fix historical prejudices?

This column is often focused on the future, but why can’t Minnesota resolve the economic problems from its past?

Evan Ramstad

Minnesota businesses struggle to hire qualified workers, grapple with rising costs

Deals on Polaris vehicles grow as dealerships face high inventories

A year since emergency SNAP benefits expired, thousands of Minnesotans struggle with grocery bills

The emergency expansion during the pandemic was such a meaningful subsidy for millions of Americans that food companies like General Mills, Post and Hormel are seeing sales drop by the billions without it.
July 29, 2024
Minnesota’s thawing labor market a good sign for the economy’s soft landing

State officials said the decline in month-to-month jobs in the state is unlikely to become a long-term trend given recent gains.
July 18, 2024
Food manufacturing plant in Fridley closing, laying off 170 workers

Family-owned Rich’s, based in New York, acquired the plant from TreeHouse Foods in 2020.
July 18, 2024
Minnesota short-term rental hosts, travelers drawing back from oversaturated market

In Minnesota and elsewhere, traveler demand remains high but supply is outpacing demand.
July 16, 2024
Thousands of Minnesota white-collar workers now eligible for overtime pay

In Minnesota, an estimated 10,000 workers are expected to benefit from rule changes that mainly apply to lower-wage executive, administrative and other professional employees.
July 12, 2024
Minneapolis hotel revenue for June sets all-time monthly record, thanks to event-filled month

Pride celebrations, U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials and the Taste of Minnesota were big hits for downtown.
July 12, 2024
Minnesota Power parent company explored sale starting in 2022 ahead of $6.2 billion deal

That revelation and others — like how the company CEO would cash in on the sale — came as part of disclosures ahead of an August stockholder vote to take Allete private.
July 11, 2024
Stagnant Payne-Phalen corridor building momentum through local businesses again

Economic growth needed to supply a growingly diverse community with essential places to shop.
June 27, 2024
Minnesota business owners share struggles, successes when hiring in a labor shortage

They are finding hiring enough qualified workers a challenge as the state’s unemployment rate remains at 3.1%.
January 2, 2024