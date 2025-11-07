Travelers soldier on through MSP delays, cancellations

Travelers navigated Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in stride Friday as the longest federal government shutdown in history ushered in a mandate to ground dozens of planes.
Airlines slashed hundreds of flights, including 38 at MSP on Friday, to comply with a directive from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) meant to relieve pressure on overtaxed air traffic controllers. The mandate, which required a 4% reduction Friday, came at the direction of the Trump administration without any request from air traffic controllers.
Over the next week, the directive phases in steeper flight reductions toward a goal of 10% of each airline’s domestic air travel by Nov. 14. The mandate did not order a reduction in international travel.
The disruptions played out against the backdrop of a stalemate in Washington, D.C., as Democrats in Congress held firm in their resolve not to vote to reopen government until expiring health insurance subsidies were restored, while Republicans insisted on reopening the government before debating the matter. Air traffic controllers are forced to work without pay during the impasse.
Both inbound and outbound flights at MSP were canceled Friday, with dozens more cancellations slated through the weekend, forcing some travelers to find last-minute workarounds. Common snafus like nearly missing a connection carried the added weight of knowing fewer backup plans were available, travelers said in interviews.
Affected destinations included Chicago, Denver, Minot, N.D., and Green Bay, Wis.
Despite scattered delays, national on-time flight performance remained high — above 93% — and cancellations stayed below levels commonly seen during severe weather or IT outages, according to data from Cirium, an aviation analytics company.
Delta Air Lines, the dominant carrier in the Twin Cities, slashed 180 flights nationwide, including 14 at MSP, Delta’s second-busiest hub. Most of the local reductions were made on regional routes run by its wholly owned subsidiary, Endeavor Air.