Brooks: Comfort Plus is what it took to get Washington to care about the shutdown

A government shutdown is a roulette wheel of pain. Today, the pain landed at the airport — and maybe your flight did not.
Anxious travelers arrived at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport hours early on Friday only to watch the arrival and departure boards light up with bad news.
Canceled: Flight 3597 from Green Bay.
Canceled: Flight 5281 to Denver.
Canceled: Flight 3629 out of Minot.
Canceled: Flight 3534 bound for Sioux Falls.
Flight after flight canceled. Travel plans thrown into disarray by the Trump administration. The FAA ordered 1 out of every 10 planes out of the sky at the nation’s largest airports, trying to ease the workload of air traffic controllers they haven’t paid in more than a month.
President Donald Trump reveled in the pain the shutdown would inflict, convinced he could focus the agony on programs Democrats like and places Democrats live.