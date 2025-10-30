How to help Minnesotans in need of food as federal funds dry up during shutdown

As the federal shutdown continues and a cutoff looms for food benefits, Minnesota nonprofits are scrambling to maintain access to food for families and are asking for community members to help.
Benefits for the Supplemental Nutritional Access Program (SNAP) could potentially end Saturday if the shutdown persists, which would affect more than 440,000 low-income Minnesotans, many of whom live in greater Minnesota. Gov. Tim Walz said this week the state will contribute $4 million in food benefits, a stopgap measure that won’t make up for the $73 million in federal funds Minnesota was set to receive in November.
At the same time, federal cuts to the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) have slashed the amount of food shipped to state food shelves. Federal workers have also gone a month without pay, forcing some, like those who work as TSA agents, to turn to food donations.
For many food assistance programs across Minnesota, the end of SNAP funding has caused great concern. Janet Gracia, the chief executive of St. Paul nonprofit Neighborhood House, said any and all community support available is needed.
“This is an all-hands-on-deck emergency,” Gracia said.
To find your local food shelf, the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth and Families recommends using this search tool.
Here’s how you can help those in need:
Give money to provide the most food
Virginia Witherspoon, the executive director of the Channel One Regional Food Bank, based in Rochester, said the best way to help is by donating money to hunger relief organizations, “so that we can purchase fresh food, the food most desired by people experiencing food insecurity.”