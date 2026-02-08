Twin Cities

The latest: ICE’s top prosecutor in MN retires; Homeland Security defends conditions at Whipple

February 8, 2026
Protesters are blockaded across the street from the Whipple Federal Building on Jan. 25. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

DHS pushed back on Rep. Kelly Morrison’s characterization of poor conditions for detainees at the Fort Snelling federal building.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The top lawyer for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Minnesota has departed.

Jim Stolley, ICE’s chief counsel in the state, has retired after 31 years in public service, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security. Stolley’s exit comes as immigration authorities face intensifying scrutiny from federal judges over repeated failures to comply with court orders.

At the same time, the federal immigration system is buckling under an immense caseload, with prosecutors resigning — or being pushed out — amid mounting internal pressure.

Meanwhile, ICE is defending itself after Rep. Kelly Morrison reported poor conditions for detainees inside the Whipple Federal Building. “Any claim that there are subprime conditions at ICE facilities are FALSE,” DHS said in a statement Feb. 7.

Outside the building, protests continue. At least 40 people were arrested after the crowd grew to nearly 1,000 on Saturday afternoon.

