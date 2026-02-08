The latest: ICE’s top prosecutor in MN retires; Homeland Security defends conditions at Whipple

The top lawyer for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Minnesota has departed.
Jim Stolley, ICE’s chief counsel in the state, has retired after 31 years in public service, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security. Stolley’s exit comes as immigration authorities face intensifying scrutiny from federal judges over repeated failures to comply with court orders.
At the same time, the federal immigration system is buckling under an immense caseload, with prosecutors resigning — or being pushed out — amid mounting internal pressure.
Meanwhile, ICE is defending itself after Rep. Kelly Morrison reported poor conditions for detainees inside the Whipple Federal Building. “Any claim that there are subprime conditions at ICE facilities are FALSE,” DHS said in a statement Feb. 7.
Outside the building, protests continue. At least 40 people were arrested after the crowd grew to nearly 1,000 on Saturday afternoon.
