Federal cuts pulled 1 million pounds of food from Minnesota. Officials say things could get worse.

Each month, thousands of people wait for food at a north Minneapolis church.
Hundreds trek to Gethsemane Lutheran Church every day, traveling from as far as Champlin, Richfield and Anoka. Some are old. Many are young with toddlers. Most come from poverty and depend on the church’s food shelf to get by.
But the pantry is at risk of going bare.
Federal cuts to the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) slashed more than a million pounds of food headed to Minnesota food shelves this summer, forcing places like Gethsemane to winnow staff, hours and the amount of food they provide. That’s left more people going hungry, and officials say at this rate, things are likely to get worse.
“The forward trajectory of these cuts is that families that are making steps towards a brighter future now fall back into dark times,” the Rev. Jeff Nehrbass said.
Hunger-relief programs could soon face even higher demand with officials warning there won’t be enough funds to pay Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to those in need if the federal shutdown continues into next month.
“Food stability is so important for violence prevention, for household stability, that not having those resources throws all of that up in the air,” Nehrbass said.
More than a million pounds of food gone
Minnesota is home to one of the nation’s largest food networks, funneling state and local resources between food banks and food shelves across counties. Federal funds from TEFAP support much of that network.