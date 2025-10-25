Tolkkinen: Let me tell you what it’s like asking for help to buy food

CLITHERALL, MINN. - After my recent column on how conservatives are cutting government food aid, the “Get a job!” crowd came crawling out of the woodwork to berate me.
One called me a communist. (He clearly doesn’t understand communism.) Another argued that feeding people encourages fraud. (There probably is some fraud, which should be prosecuted.) And, of course, news that food assistance is in jeopardy drew its share of comments from proud self-reliant Americans eager to shame anybody who makes “bad choices” in life and ends up on government assistance.
They seem to believe that people taking government assistance do nothing but eat chips and soda all day while watching television.
Well, let me tell you what it’s really like to be on assistance.
Let me tell what it’s like to walk into your county office and ask for help.
You feel ashamed. Beyond shame, you feel like you’re surrounded by funhouse mirrors reflecting images that look like you but aren’t you. You don’t know how to act. Should you mask your discomfort with jokes? Be stoic? You question who the hell you are now that you have become one of those people asking for government help.
Poverty is, partly, a story of where you live.
Growing up in Plymouth, I started working at age 15, vacuuming offices. That was in the 1980s. After that I filed medical records. Waited tables. Drove a school bus. Delivered room service.