Tolkkinen: Let me tell you what it’s like asking for help to buy food

Unfortunately, our new home had its own hardships. You don’t make money right away when you farm. You have to wait to sell your crops. And the farm wasn’t big enough to support two families. Meanwhile, we were further removed than ever from jobs. Lacking high-speed internet, I had to drive 35 miles to Fergus Falls to transmit my magazine to the printer. I applied for a job there that promised competitive wages. It proved to be $10 an hour. I didn’t get it.