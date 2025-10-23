Tolkkinen: Amid the burning down of government, don’t forget hungry people

Not to worry, though, my pretty little extremists. We may soon rely more on churches than on industry or government to feed the hungry. This year’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act — perhaps inadvertently, perhaps not — removed the tax incentive for C-corporations such as Cub or Walmart to donate to charity. Beginning in 2026, in order to deduct their donations, the donated amount has to be above 1% of their taxable earnings. So if they make $1 million, they could only deduct donations worth $10,000 or more, which is often more than they donate. However, they can still write off the food they throw away, of any amount, as a business loss.