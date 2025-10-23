News & Politics

Tolkkinen: Amid the burning down of government, don’t forget hungry people

Christian conservatives often say charity should come from the church, not the state. They may be getting their wish.

By Karen Tolkkinen

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 23, 2025 at 11:00AM
Food prepared for people at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in North Minneapolis where federal cuts have winnowed food shelf supplies
Food prepared for people at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in north Minneapolis, where federal cuts have winnowed food shelf supplies.

In Otter Tail County, there’s a group of “patriots” who want no government funding of schools or welfare programs. They think parents should pay for schools themselves. They think churches should feed the hungry.

That’s how it used to be, and it should be again, they told me at a Charlie Kirk memorial last month. Just like in the olden days, and even in biblical times, when the poor were allowed to glean the fields of the rich. As I pondered the logistics of transporting busloads of urban poor to rural areas to compete for pesticide-bathed potatoes, I dismissed their ideas as utter nonsense, unlikely to ever see the light of day.

But the more I thought about it, the more I came to realize that, actually, some of their ideas are already taking on flesh-and-blood reality.

Already, the Trump administration has been cutting food aid to those least able to feed themselves. And the government shutdown is imperiling the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Until Congress can agree on spending, SNAP has no money to send to those who rely on the program for food.

The longer the shutdown lasts, the more likely it is that people in need, many of them elderly or parents of young children, will have to turn elsewhere. Like, food shelves. And who supplies many of the nation’s food shelves? Churches, or do-gooders connected to them. The first one was started by John van Hengel, a devout Roman Catholic in Arizona, who had been gleaning fallen fruit from orchards for a soup kitchen where he volunteered. He developed the first food bank in the 1960s with money from St. Mary’s Basilica in Phoenix. The idea spread throughout the U.S., as well as internationally.

Churches aren’t the only source of food, though. Food shelves also gather unsold food from grocery stores and receive government aid.

Not to worry, though, my pretty little extremists. We may soon rely more on churches than on industry or government to feed the hungry. This year’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act — perhaps inadvertently, perhaps not — removed the tax incentive for C-corporations such as Cub or Walmart to donate to charity. Beginning in 2026, in order to deduct their donations, the donated amount has to be above 1% of their taxable earnings. So if they make $1 million, they could only deduct donations worth $10,000 or more, which is often more than they donate. However, they can still write off the food they throw away, of any amount, as a business loss.

So starting next year, corporations can still claim a tax break for throwing away expired or near-expired cans of tuna, but no tax deduction for donating them.

Already in 2025, the Trump administration has slashed more than a million pounds of food that were supposed to end up on Minnesota food shelves this summer. The One Big Butt-Ugly Bill Act cut an estimated $186.7 billion for SNAP over 10 years.

We used to have a war on hunger in this country.

Now we have a war on the hungry.

With shrinking corporate and government aid, hungry people will rely more and more on soup kitchens and food shelves. Less government, more church. Exactly what some religious conservatives have been demanding, even as churches’ influence dwindles in American society.

There is, unfortunately, a huge problem with relying more heavily on the charity of others: The problem with hunger in America is so massive that it dwarfs any private almsgiving.

At any given time, more than one in 10 Americans receives SNAP benefits. That is not a failure of the people who are on SNAP. That is a failure of employers to pay living wages, of wealth hoarding by the super-rich, of tax policies that encourage the rich to get richer and the poor to get poorer.

More than one in 10. And Minnesota’s food shelves report being so stretched that they have already cut the amount of food aid that they can give out. At Alexandria’s Outreach Food Shelf, executive director Bernice Wimmer tells me she used to spend $8,000 a month on food for her clients. Now that’s up to $10,000, both because of food costs and demand.

Imagine what will happen if people are unable to use their SNAP cards next month to buy groceries for their families.

Meanwhile, Trump has gilded the Oval Office.

“I don’t think the hungry are the focus of this administration,” Wimmer stated, quite plainly.

Wimmer is fortunate in that Alexandria brims with generosity. The Alexandria Area Community Foundation is covering the extra need for this year.

The rest of us throughout the state must do what we can. Hunger hovers around the edges of society. Getting food used to be the primary occupation of humankind. For too many of us, it could be again.

