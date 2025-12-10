Nisswa Mayor Jennifer Carnahan facing call to resign amid controversy

NISSWA, Minn. - Less than a year after Jennifer Carnahan took over as mayor of Nisswa, this tourist city in northern Minnesota is embroiled in controversy, with at least one council member calling for her resignation.
Carnahan is the former chair of the Republican Party of Minnesota after getting pushed out of that job. She did not attend a special meeting called Wednesday to discuss her conduct. More than 40 residents filled the room the morning after a snowstorm dumped 8 inches in the area.
Nisswa’s four council members said they were hoping Carnahan would be there so they could find a better path forward as a city in the midst of dysfunction. There has been a revolving door of staff leaving and, the city is now without an administrator or clerk.
They called the special meeting after Carnahan recently claimed online that she was physically assaulted by a resident. That resident had sent Carnahan an email addressing what she felt was unfit conduct for a mayor. The resident denied assaulting Carnahan, and prosecutors twice declined to press charges.
“This is not an act of violence against a city official. This is a violation of our code of conduct,” Council Member Bruce London said in an interview. “It’s a trainwreck, and I think it’s our responsibility to prevent this from going further in this negative fashion.”
At the meeting Wednesday, Council Member Jesse Zahn called for Carnahan’s immediate resignation.
“She brought failed city politics to cabin country, and she’s burning the cabin down,” Zahn said in an interview.
Carnahan, who declined interviews after the meeting Wednesday, provided a statement to the Minnesota Star Tribune saying she will not resign.