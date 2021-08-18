Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan has presided over a toxic workplace culture and unchecked sexual harassment in the state party, according to a growing number of former staffers and activists who have leveled allegations against her.

Four former executive directors of the party released a lengthy statement on Wednesday saying Carnahan "ruled by grudges, retaliation, and intimidation" in the party, often withholding prized party data to help candidates she preferred to get a "leg up." The statement said she retaliated against those who spoke out against her, often trying to prevent former staff from getting other jobs.

"Carnahan created an extremely toxic work environment, often yelling, demeaning and questioning loyalty," the former staffers said in a joint statement. "We would be reprimanded if we did not glowingly 'pump up' and stroke the ego of Carnahan in our rare public appearances."

The four former executive directors — Becky Alery, Andy Aplikowski, Christine Snell and Kevin Poindexter — said they were able to speak out after the party's Executive Board voted Sunday to void nondisclosure agreements that they said Carnahan used to silence staff.

They added their voices to a widening chorus of people calling for Carnahan to resign from party leadership, including well over a dozen state legislators, three Republican governor candidates and five members of the party's own executive board.

Carnahan has said the allegations are part of an effort by her detractors to "relitigate" the 2021 race for party chair, when she won a third term. The 15-member executive board is meeting Thursday night and will take a vote of confidence in Carnahan's leadership. Ten votes are required to remove her as chair.

Jennifer Carnahan, Republican State Chairwoman. She and state Sen. Mark Koran are in a heated contest to lead the state GOP. ] GLEN STUBBE • glen.stubbe@startribune.com Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Many have cited Carnahan's close relationship with Anton "Tony" Lazzaro, a prolific GOP donor and activist who was arrested last week on federal charges of sex trafficking. Lazzaro became deeply involved in state politics through his friendship with Carnahan.

Since his arrest, other allegations have flooded social media about Carnahan's leadership of the party. Multiple women detailed in social media posts their experiences being harassed or spoken to inappropriately by staff in the party, a culture they said went unchecked.

"I don't think young women are safe in politics," said Kayla Khang, who interned for the party when she was 17 and said male party staffers had inappropriate conversations with her and frequently made comments that made her uncomfortable. She said she was warned specifically about being alone with one former party staffer.

Sen. Karin Housley, R-Stillwater, said allegations that the party leadership "could have known about sexual harassment allegations involving one of its staff and done nothing is beyond the pale and reprehensible."

In a statement to the Star Tribune, the party said "none of the allegations brought forth publicly in recent days were ever brought to the Republican Party of Minnesota's Human Resources Director or the Chair."

"Had they been brought forth; appropriate action would have been taken. The Republican Party of Minnesota stands with all victims of sexual harassment or assault. The allegation that the Republican Party of Minnesota, its staff, or the Chair would ignore such complaints is blatantly false," the statement said.

In previous statements, Carnahan also distanced herself from Lazzaro, calling him one of thousands of donors who contribute to the party. "There is no way for us to know the personal background of every contributor to our party — even those donors with whom we have a regular relationship," she said. "To imply otherwise is simply wrong."

But others say the situation has gotten so volatile that she needs to step down for the good of the party, which needs to focus on winning state races in the 2022 midterm election.

"Stories will continue to break, activists will check out, candidates will suffer and what's left of our donor pool will dry up," Max Rymer, a Republican National Committee committeeman and member of the party's executive board, said in a statement on Wednesday. "Instead of the story being about Tim Walz's failures, or our platform, or our candidates, it will be about Anton Lazzaro and Jennifer Carnahan."

Some Republican critics of Carnahan plan to rally outside the Thursday executive board meeting at the party's headquarters in Edina. Carnahan, who during two radio interviews Tuesday showed no signs of stepping down, said she's also considering bringing the issue to the larger state Republican Central Committee.

