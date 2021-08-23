StarTribune
Ginger Johnson of Apple Valley was among the first in line to enter the Minnesota State Fair this morning. She said she has walked through the gates e

Minnesota State Fair begins after yearlong hiatus

The 2021 event kicked off Thursday amid COVID concerns. Attendees will not be required to wear masks or show proof of vaccination, though organizers are urging mask use indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces.
Yam Haus with Lars Pruitt headlines the Leinie Lodge Bandshell on Sept. 5 and 6.
State Fair

Our daily picks for 24 Minnesota music acts to see at the State Fair

August 23
Our critic recommends four local acts per day to meet the pent-up demand for live music in 2021.
  • What you need to know before attending the Minnesota State Fair
Elotes at Tejas Express
Don’t Miss

15 foods that belong in the Minnesota State Fair's hall of fame

August 25
Restaurant critic Rick Nelson shines a spotlight on 15 foods at the Minnesota State Fair.
  • What you need to know before attending the Minnesota State Fair
East Metro

Gun owners group loses bid to allow permit carriers to bring guns to the Minnesota State Fair

August 25
Ramsey County judge denied the group's request for a temporary order.
State Fair webcam

FairCam: Live from the Minnesota State Fair

August 22
What's it like on the state fairgrounds at this moment? Check out our FairCam to get a taste of the preparation.
What you need to know before attending the Minnesota State Fair
State Fair

What you need to know before attending the Minnesota State Fair

August 25
After a year apart, we're back together at the Great Minnesota Get-Together
State Fair

After a year apart, we're back together at the Great Minnesota Get-Together

August 17
After missing out in 2020, fair fans are excited to make up for lost time. There's plenty to see – and something for everyone who wants to attend.
  • What to know before heading to the 2021 Minnesota State Fair
Local

Litchfield teen crowned Minnesota's 68th Princess Kay

August 25
She'll have her likeness sculpted in butter.
  • After a year apart, we're back together at the Great Minnesota Get-Together

Preparations for the Minnesota State Fair

August 25
The Minnesota State Fair begins on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
State Fair

10 must-see art pieces from the 2021 Minnesota State Fair

August 22
State Fair

Local musicians 'savor' State Fair free gigs a year later than planned

August 12
Coronavirus

Pandemic concerns push some vendors to skip State Fair

August 20
Explore the
Our Reviews
Food
Music
Most Read
  1. FairCam: Live from the Minnesota State Fair
  2. Minnesota State Fair begins after yearlong hiatus • Local
  3. What you need to know before attending the Minnesota State Fair
  4. Our daily picks for 24 Minnesota music acts to see at the State Fair
  5. 10 must-see art pieces from the 2021 Minnesota State Fair

© 2021 StarTribune. All rights reserved.