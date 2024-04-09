The '90s rock throwback flavor permeating the Twin Cities summer concert calendar in 2024 is spreading to the Minnesota State Fair, too, which just announced Matchbox Twenty as one of this year's grandstand headliners.

Rob Thomas and his "Push"-hitmaking bandmates will headline the fair's big stage on Aug. 30. Tickets will cost $67-$134 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via eTix.com or by calling 800-514-3849. An opening act for the show has not yet been announced.

Although the group issued a new album coming last year — anchored by the single, "Don't Get Me Wrong" — Matchbox Twenty has mostly remained a popular nostalgia act on tour more than two decades since the band was a staple on the radio, with other hits including "3AM," "Unwell" and "How Far We Come." Thomas also solidified stardom as the singer on Santana's 1999 megahit "Smooth" (which MB20 does not perform at shows).

The band played in Minnesota last summer at Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater and has been a favorite at the Basilica Block Party, which is returning Aug. 2-3 with MB20′s peers Counting Crows and the Goo Goo Dolls for headliners. There's a lot more '90s flavor on the July 19-20 lineup for the inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club Festival lineup, too, with Alanis Morissette, Gwen Stefani, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Black Crowes.

Here's the full State Fair grandstand schedule so far announced for 2024:

Friday, Aug. 23: Chance the Rapper

Saturday, Aug. 24: Nate Bargatze (comedian)

Sunday, Aug. 25: Blake Shelton

Monday, Aug. 26: The Happy Together Tour 2024 with the Turtles, Jay & the Americans, the Association, Joe Molland's Badfinger, the Vogues and the Cowsills

Thursday, Aug. 29: Mötley Crüe

Friday, Aug. 30: Matchbox Twenty

Monday, Sept. 2: Kidz Bop Live

