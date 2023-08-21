The Star Tribune is once again excited to welcome fairgoers to its Minnesota State Fair booth — complete with a full lineup of entertainment on its stage. This year, we'll have conversations with our reporting teams, live music, live art and more. As usual, the stage is located on Carnes Avenue at the base of the Grandstand ramp.

Thursday, Aug. 24

10:30 a.m.: Columnist James Lileks' Lip Balm Review

Noon: Live music by Chris Koza (acoustic guitar/soloist)

1-3 p.m.: Art by muralist Flahn Manly

Friday, Aug. 25

10:30 a.m.: James Lileks' Lip Balm Review

Noon: Live music by Juanito Pascual (Flemenco guitar)

1 p.m.: Poetry reading by Hawona Sullivan Janzen

3 p.m.: Reporter Christopher Vondracek on "Is Minnesota the Silicon Valley of Agriculture?"

Saturday, Aug. 26

Noon: Live music by Andra Lee Suchy (acoustic guitar/duo)

1 p.m.: Fern Renville (Dakota Native Storyteller)

Sunday, Aug. 27

Noon: Live music by Lucy Michell (acoustic guitar/vocals)

Monday, Aug. 28

10:30 a.m.: James Lileks' Lip Balm Review

Noon: "The Big Fun Show," a one-man circus.

1 p.m.: Live performance by Alan Church

2-2:30 p.m.: A conversation with reporter Rochelle Olson and State Fair CEO Renee Alexander

Tuesday, Aug. 29

10 a.m.: Yoga with Mary Bue

11-11:30 a.m.: A conversation with editor James Shiffer and Dr. David Tilman on our hit series "Vanishing North," which detailed how the sixth mass extinction is affecting Minnesota.

Noon: Live music by Mary Bue (acoustic guitar/vocals)

Wednesday, Aug. 30

10 a.m.: A conversation with editor Laura McCallum and reporters Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth on our legal marijuana coverage

11 a.m.: A conversation with photographer Anthony Souffle and reporter Greg Stanley on the creation of their special report on Minnesota's rebounding wolves population

12:05-12:35 p.m.: A conversation with Sports writer Mike Rand and Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin

1 p.m.: A conversation with Star Tribune CEO Steve Grove

2 p.m.: Living drawing and animating with artist Destiny Davison (and storytime with Dolly & Friends)

3 p.m.: Live music by Ave Bella (guitar/solo)

Thursday, Aug. 31

11 a.m.: A conversation with reporter Nick Williams and Reggie Carter of dog treats company Must be Ruff

Noon: Live music by John Magnuson (acoustic guitar solo)

1-3 p.m.: Live art by muralist Thomasina Topbear

Friday, Sept. 1

11 a.m.: Reporter Richard Chin and Todd 'n' Tina Children's Music Group

Noon: Live music by Little Man (acoustic guitar/vocals)

1 p.m.: Live music by Eva Haanen (acoustic guitar/vocals)

Saturday, Sept. 2

9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Curious Minnesota Day — fairgoers are invited to participate in our community reporting project driven by reader questions

1 p.m.: Live music by Jazicality (singer/guitar duo)

1 p.m.: Photographer will lead a photo walk around the fair

2 p.m.: Live music by Benjamin Cartel and Ryan Smith (acoustic guitar and vocals)

3-5 p.m.: Curious Minnesota Day continues

Sunday, Sept. 3

Noon: Live music by Annie and the Bang Bang

1 p.m.: Live drawing by Destiny Davison (and storytime with Dolly & Friends)

Monday, Sept. 4

Noon: Live music by Katy Vernon (ukulele/vocals)

1 p.m.: Origami and You (making art with recycled newspaper)